Taylormania: UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act to bring Eras Tour experience to Aberdeen

Did you miss out on tickets when Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to the UK?

Or perhaps you are still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Swiftie in your life?

Well, an award-winning tribute act arriving in the Granite City next year could be your answer.

Katy Ellis, the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act and a self-obsessed fan, has sold more than a million tickets since first sharing her homage to the “Love Story” singer.

“Taylormania – Taylor Swift Eras The Ultimate Tribute” has been loved by audiences across the world, which will soon include fans in Aberdeen.

The event will be held in Hall C at P&J Live on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “This year was definitely the year of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and for many it was impossible to get a ticket.

“This is your chance to see an incredible likeness take to the stage in Aberdeen and sing along to all of her globally renowned hits.

“It’s set to be a must-attend for any Taylor fan.”

Taylor Swift tribute act heading to Aberdeen

Complete with a live band and dancers, “Taylormania” has been described as “the most authentic recreation of a Taylor experience”.

Ellis, who trained at Italia Conti Academy and has more than 10 years of experience in the industry, performs a number of Taylor’s much-loved hits from across her eras during the show, including Shake It Off, Blank Space and You Belong With Me.

“I am so proud to be working with some of the strongest dancers and musicians in

the industry,” she wrote on her website. “I have a great team around me.

“Impersonating such a strong female icon as Taylor Swift is really a dream come true and I work hard to make sure that it is complimenting Taylor Swift as much as I can.

“I want the audience to feel like they are at a real Taylor Swift Show.”

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 6 via AXS. Presale tickets are available for Three Mobile customers and P&J Live newsletter subscribers.