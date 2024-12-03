Taylormania: UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act to bring Eras Tour experience to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylormania: UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act to bring Eras Tour experience to Aberdeen

Katy Ellis will perform at P&J Live next year.

By Ellie Milne
Katy Ellis as Taylor Swift
Katy Ellis is an award-winning Taylor Swift tribute act. Image: Taylormania.

Did you miss out on tickets when Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to the UK?

Or perhaps you are still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Swiftie in your life?

Well, an award-winning tribute act arriving in the Granite City next year could be your answer.

Katy Ellis, the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act and a self-obsessed fan, has sold more than a million tickets since first sharing her homage to the “Love Story” singer.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.
Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“Taylormania – Taylor Swift Eras The Ultimate Tribute” has been loved by audiences across the world, which will soon include fans in Aberdeen.

The event will be held in Hall C at P&J Live on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “This year was definitely the year of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and for many it was impossible to get a ticket.

“This is your chance to see an incredible likeness take to the stage in Aberdeen and sing along to all of her globally renowned hits.

“It’s set to be a must-attend for any Taylor fan.”

 

 

Taylor Swift tribute act heading to Aberdeen

Complete with a live band and dancers, “Taylormania” has been described as “the most authentic recreation of a Taylor experience”.

Ellis, who trained at Italia Conti Academy and has more than 10 years of experience in the industry, performs a number of Taylor’s much-loved hits from across her eras during the show, including Shake It Off, Blank Space and You Belong With Me.

“I am so proud to be working with some of the strongest dancers and musicians in
the industry,” she wrote on her website. “I have a great team around me.

P&J Live
The event is set to take place at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Impersonating such a strong female icon as Taylor Swift is really a dream come true and I work hard to make sure that it is complimenting Taylor Swift as much as I can.

“I want the audience to feel like they are at a real Taylor Swift Show.”

 

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 6 via AXS. Presale tickets are available for Three Mobile customers and P&J Live newsletter subscribers.

Conversation