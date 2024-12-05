Orkney pub can have teens in for pool and darts – after ‘vertical drinking’ discussion at council

An Orkney village’s only pub can now allow teens to join pool and darts matches – after a debate over standing up to have a drink.

The Pomona Inn in Finstown wanted to welcome 16- and 17-year-olds onto the premises for pool and darts.

But police asked that there be no “vertical (upright) consumption of alcohol” while younger folk were in playing darts.

The requested rule is reminiscent of the confusing days of Covid when people were banned from drinking at the bar.

The Pomona had applied for a few tweaks to their licence, and had them granted with some conditions from police added.

But licensing board members questioned the logic of the “vertical drinking” request, cutting it from their final decision.

The Pomona Inn: a post-Covid success

The beloved village pub in the Orkney mainland reopened at the end of this summer.

It had been closed just before the start of lockdown, in 2020.

New owners Sharon and Dave Craigie bought it last January and, through this year, worked towards its re-opening.

As part of that process, it was originally granted a new alcohol premises licence by the council in August.

The Pomona Inn: Licence changes

After they got their original licence, the pub’s new owners said they’d missed something out.

Under its updated licence The Pomona Inn will be able to:

Allow children and young folk, aged between 5 and 16, onto the premises as long as they’re accompanied by a parent or guardian

Children and young people can stay in the pub for the duration of a private

function.

function. 16 and 17-year-olds are allowed to take part in pool and darts

league games for the duration of the competition.

However, there was a representation from the police, backed by NHS Orkney.

The first of these extra rules stated that the young folk taking part in pool or darts league should also be accompanied by an adult.

A second rule stated that children or young people can’t sit or remain at the bar, including during private functions.

Both of these asks from the police were approved by the licensing board and attached the Pomona’s updated licence.

What about no standing and drinking?

However, the police also wanted a third rule attached.

This said, during competitions where 16 and 17-year-olds are in attendance, “all efforts should be taken that there is no vertical (upright) consumption of alcohol on the premises”.

But board members questioned “the logic” of such a rule.

Board member and Finstown resident Owen Tierney asked what the difference was between a 17-year-old sitting next to someone drinking while seated or standing.

He said: “I’m not sure how that’s going to make a difference in protecting young people from harm from drinking.

“Can someone explain the logic of that?

The police said the pub’s staff would have a better view of the premises, helping to prevent rule-breaking.

Under further scrutiny from Mr Tierney, it was clarified that other premises in Orkney aren’t being asked to do the same.

One of the pub’s owners also stated their concerns about the standing rule.

Owner Dave Craigie told the board they feel “we can’t ask folk who have nothing to do with pool or darts to sit down if a 17-year-old happens to be in.

“In general, the teams sit together anyway, but the premises are open to other patrons.”

He also said having drinkers seated would make “absolutely no difference” to the staff’s ability to police the rules.

He said they have already been “very diligent” and “very strict” about keeping an eye on the under-agers on the premises.

The vote removes the condition

Board member Steven Heddle moved that the rule against standing up should be struck off their final verdict.

At a vote, he was supported by a majority of his fellow board members.

The seconder was Mr Tierney who said: “These people are quite new to the premises.

“I have heard nothing but good reports. There’s never been any sign of anything disruptive happening at the premises.

“It would be a shame for them not to be able to run pool matches with the same level of restrictions as other premises.”

Have you visited The Pomona Inn since it reopened? Let us know in our comments section below

The Ferry Inn: Stromness hotel in red tape wrangle over music events as council rules threaten to chase Blues Festival away

Owner expanding Orkney’s Albert Hotel after ‘turning folk away all summer’