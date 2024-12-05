Readers react: ‘People won’t bother coming to Inverurie when they have to pay to park in town centre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react: ‘People won’t bother coming to Inverurie when they have to pay to park in town centre’

Our readers have made their thoughts known after Aberdeenshire Council voted to impose parking charges in the town.

By Ben Hendry
There has been an angry reaction to Inverurie town centre parking charges.
There has been an angry reaction to Inverurie town centre parking charges. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Charging visitors to park in Inverurie town centre could give supermarkets an edge over local traders, stop an influx of customers from Aberdeen and cause parking chaos elsewhere in the town.

These are just some of the concerns dozens of our readers have expressed since Aberdeenshire Council voted to roll out parking fees earlier this week.

Despite howls of protest, local authority leaders are pushing ahead with plans to axe free stays at the Burn Lane car park.

The free parking at Burn Lane will be removed from January. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

They say this will net an extra £35,000 per year at a time when cash is tight.

But many residents fear town centre traders could pay a far steeper price as the changes come into force.

And our readers didn’t hold back as they took to the comments section of our article about the charges to make their thoughts known.

What was the reaction to the Inverurie parking charges like?

The change comes after it emerged that Inverurie town centre is among the “most successful in Scotland”, with only one vacant unit and scores of independent businesses.

Shoe shop William Bruce said it had experienced a boost via customers from Aberdeen opting to visit Inverurie rather than visit their own city centre.

Dale and her husband Steven behind the counter at WM Bruce. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Dale and her husband Steven behind the counter at William Bruce. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

But reader John Robertson reckons this could soon dry up if parking charges deter people from venturing out to the Garioch town.

He commented: “Misguided. Inverurie was a good place to visit when Aberdeen city became impossible with its bus gates and LEZ.

“Now the madness is catching because Aberdeenshire Council sees this as a way to more money.”

‘May as well stay in Aberdeen’

Another added: “Take away the free parking and lose the people from Aberdeen that come in.

“If they now have to pay for parking, may as well stay in Aberdeen.”

Market Place in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Roy North appeared to confirm their fears.

He typed: “l know l won’t bother coming to Inverurie now, if we need a DIY store it’s either Aberdeen or Elgin. I just hope the council change their minds.”

And commenter Smith1 added: “Just seems to be that the council cannot do a proper budget and the only way to cream money is to fleece the motorist every time.”

The Burn Lane car park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson 

Will parking chaos ensue elsewhere in Inverurie?

Among the negative reaction to the Inverurie parking charges, one commenter voiced worries about the impact on surrounding streets.

Billser said: “It grows arms and legs though. People not wanting to pay spread further out into free parking areas.

“Before you know it you’ve got resident parking permits you have to cough up for.”

Do you agree with the concerns? Let us know in our comments section below

Will more folk go to supermarkets instead?

RedNoseBlew took to the comments section of the Press and Journal website to bemoan the “unfair competition” the move could create.

They said: “Not only do small and medium-sized enterprises have to compete with mega shopping conglomerates on tilted prices, they are now uncompetitive on the parking stakes as the supermarkets have free parking.”

The plans for a new Sainsbury's to open at the Homebase unit in Inverurie have been approved.
The plans for a new Sainsbury’s to open at the Homebase unit in Inverurie have been approved. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Another commenter, called Smith, said this had already happened in Fraserburgh.

They wrote: “Hanover Street car park in Fraserburgh is almost always empty apart from the free spaces – however all the surrounding streets are full.

“Doesn’t make sense to me at all, no wonder the town centre is dying. Easier to go out to Tesco or Asda with free parking.”

What could be the benefits of rolling out Inverurie parking charges?

During the tense talks on Tuesday, councillor and Aberdeenshire provost Judy Whyte stressed the potential positives of the parking fees.

She explained: “When a car park wasn’t charging, what happened was static cars stayed there all day and workers parking there made it very difficult for customers to come in.

“There is lots of evidence that pay and display encourages turnover of vehicles, it makes it easier for people to visit businesses and spend money in the town centre.”

The intense discussion ended up going to a vote, with the parking fees being backed by 10 to four.

