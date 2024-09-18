Owner expanding Orkney’s Albert Hotel after ‘turning folk away all summer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner expanding Orkney’s Albert Hotel after ‘turning folk away all summer’

Plan to add 12 new rooms go back to before the pandemic - and are now finally taking shape.

Dawn Flett at the Albert Hotel.
Dawn Flett at the Albert Hotel. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter

The owner of Orkney’s Albert Hotel is carrying out a major expansion after “turning away guests all summer”.

The venue is adding 12 new rooms and moving the customer entrance and reception around to the Junction Road-facing side of the building.

Though the project began at the beginning of July, it’s something Dawn Flett has been planning since before the pandemic struck.

However, it has become more noticeable over the last week, as the work means a small section of Kirkwall’s busy Junction Road – between the entrance to the Albert Street car park and Bourmouth Road – will be closed for around six months, according to Orkney Islands Council.

Dawn spoke to us as the work stepped up a gear.

Plans to extend Kirkwall’s Albert Hotel had to ‘wait their turn’ as contractors were too busy

The plans for the hotel, located just a stone’s throw from the pier front, were put together before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

But, with the future looking uncertain, these were put on the back burner.

When things finally started to go back to normal all the local contractors had their diaries full up.

The extension project under way at the Albert Hotel. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Alfred Flett Ltd took on the project, but Dawn said the hotel “had to wait its turn”…

Despite this delay, there is plenty of demand for extra rooms – and there will be for some time.

High hopes for bumper season next summer

The owner said the work should be done in time for next year’s tourist season.

This will include next summer’s Orkney 2025 Island Games, which will see a flood of people from around the world visit the county.

So, there’re no worries about filling the extra rooms, Dawn said.

However, moving the reception will give the hotel more visibility to those unfamiliar with Kirkwall.

She said: “We’re changing the focus of the building. It’s going to enhance the appearance.

“And it’s going to make us more visible to the customer.

“Many people, even people that have come here for donkey’s years, say ‘I never knew this place existed’.”

Orkney Islands Games
Orkney athletes at the opening of this years Islands Games in Guernsey. Image: Guernsey Islands Games volunteers.

Island Games will see even further demand for hotel accommodation in Orkney

Asked about the demand she said: “We’ve been turning folk away all summer.

“What’s happened with the Stromness Hotel had a bit of an effect on demand this year, as it’s just meant fewer rooms available in the county this summer.

Dawn added: “But the new extension will do us a power of good.”

There was a scramble to find accommodation in Orkney this summer after an incident at the Stromness Hotel, which resulted in it being shut down at short notice by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

‘It’s been an eyesore for 50 years’: Spat as history watchdog BLOCKS demolition of derelict Kirkwall house

