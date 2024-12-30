Gordon Hay from Peterhead who translated Bible into Doric made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Gordon Hay from Peterhead who translated Bible into Doric made MBE

The north-east man has championed his native language and worked on everything from the Bible to Peter and the Wolf.

By Neil Drysdale
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Gordon Hay has been a tireless stalwart for the Doric language for decades.

Anybody who watched the recent tribute to the late Robbie Shepherd will have heard him as he celebrated the memory of one of his much-loved comrades.

Mr Hay, a founding member of the Doric Board has been recognised for his tireless work to promote the language and culture of the north east by being made an MBE.

It’s a fitting accolade for somebody who has spent his life immersed in history and heritage and translated everything from the Bible to Dickens into Doric.

Gordon Hay has produced many different Doric works for people of all ages.

At various stages of his life, the former lawyer has fulfilled a wide variety of roles.

He was president of the Buchan Field Club, musical director of the Peterhead Burns Club, and chairman of the Charles Murray Memorial Fund prior to it becoming part of the Elphinstone Institute.

He’s also an accomplished musician

He has also been a singer with Ugie Voices for 45 years and uses his skills as an accomplished pianist to accompany it and other local choirs.

As a church organist for more than half a century, Gordon played for over 75 funerals throughout the region in 2024 and still manages to find time to play piano and accordion with the fundraising Longside Ceilidh Band.

A keen gardener, Gordon regularly opens his four-acre garden to visiting groups.

The team behind the Doric Messiah, left to right: Thomas McKean , Paul Mealor and Gordon Hay.

Mr Hay has published five Doric books, including translations of the New Testament and the Old Testament and a 640-page history of Longside parish.

His 2022 book Doric Nursery Rhymes for Loons & Quines won the Scots Language Awards’ Bairns’ Book of the Year, and his most recent publication is a collection of short stories, mainly in Doric, entitled: “Green Corn i the Breer.”

Gordon is also a regular contributor to the P&J’s Doric Corner, carrying on the good work done by the late Robbie Shepherd.

Not just the bible…

He has worked on a plethora of projects including translating the likes of Handel’s Messiah, Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and work by Charles Dickens into Doric.

He also translated A Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication, which was performed in Doric during a service at which King Charles III was presented with the Honours of Scotland at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Gordon Hay spent 17 years translating the Bible into Doric. Pic: Gordon Hay/ DCT design.

A modest individual, he was clearly delighted with the news about the MBE, but preferred to talk about the collective efforts of his colleagues.

He said: “Such an award comes as a great honour and, to some extent, must be shared with so many who have supported me in my projects over the years.

‘We are all proud of him’

Doric Board chairwoman Frieda Morrison said: “As one of the founding members of the board, we are incredibly proud of all that Gordon continues to achieve.

“And we are honoured that the board benefits from his experience and insight.”

