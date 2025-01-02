December ‘wettest on record’ across parts of Highlands and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
December ‘wettest on record’ across parts of Highlands and Moray

We analysed data from hundreds of rainfall stations across Scotland.

People walking with umbrellas in Inverness.
A very wet and dreich day in Inverness city centre. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Ema Sabljak

Areas across the Highlands and Moray experienced record-breaking rainfall in December 2024, data shows.

An amber rain warning was issued in the run-up to the New Year, but for parts of the north and north-east that was just the conclusion of the rainiest festive season on record.

We analysed Scottish Environment Protection Agency rainfall data from hundreds of monitoring stations and found that 30 had surpassed their maximum monthly rainfall for December.

All of those stations were in the Highlands or Moray.

A total of 19 of the 70 stations found within the Highland Council area had their wettest December on record last month.

Loch Droma, near Lochdrum, recorded 354.6mm of rain in the last year of the month. It broke a record set by 304.6mm of rain in December 1999.

But the Cluanie Inn station near Glen Morison saw a staggering 818.2mm of rain last month. The previous rainiest December for the station in 2013 saw 712mm of rain.

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of the 16 rainfall stations in Moray broke their record for the wettest December.

The table below shows each of the stations where the December rainfall record was broken in 2024.

Which parts of Scotland had the wettest Hogmanay?

The unsettled weather is not due to come to a stop with the year end though.

The Met Office forecasters have already issued another weather warning for snow and ice lasting until 10am on Friday, January 3. 

But how did the yellow and amber alert-worthy weather impact the last day of the year?

Amber warning for rain that was in place from the early hours of Hogmanay. Image: Met Office.

The downpour on Hogmanay saw more than 40mm of rain within 24 hours in some areas, our analysis of rainfall data shows.

The most rain on New Year’s Eve itself was recorded by the Durkadale rain station on Orkney with 49mm in a single day.

That is just over a fifth of the station’s rainfall for the entirety of December.

Overall, thirteen stations recorded more than 30mm of rain in December 2024.

That includes five stations in the Highlands.

Cluanie Inn rainfall station was also included in the areas with the soggiest Hogmanay. However, its 31.2mm accounted for the smallest proportion of the station’s monthly total with 3.8%.

 

