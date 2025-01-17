Man who stole one car and carelessly crashed another spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stole one car and carelessly crashed another spared jail

Anthony Jackson was caught by the dashcam of the Mercedes he took saying: "I've never stolen a car before".

By Jenni Gee
Anthony Jackson was sentenced for car theft at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who stole a car and carelessly crashed another has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Anthony Jackson was caught on the Mercedes he targeted saying: “I have never stolen a car before.”

Nine days later, Jackson drove another vehicle with no licence or insurance and crashed it into a house in Balloch.

Car thief sentenced in Inverness

Jackson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted stealing a car, careless driving and driving with no licence or insurance.

A previous hearing heard that the car theft took place on July 5 last year.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said at around 5pm the Mercedes was parked outside its owner’s Lily Bank home.

The woman and her partner then left to go out for dinner.

“When they returned the car had gone,” Ms Eastwood said.

The missing car was reported to police and was found at around 3.50am the following day.

“Police officers located the Mercedes Benz parked unattended in a parking space, with a broken side window and blood staining inside the vehicle.”

Ms Eastwood explained that an SD card was recovered from a system inside the vehicle, which had been recording.

‘I have never stolen a car before’

“Mr Jackson could be heard to speak and at one point he could be seen leaving the vehicle,” she said, adding that at one point Jackson could be heard to say: “F***ing hell this is hard to do, I have never stolen a car before.”

The car was returned to its owner, but the estimated cleaning bill for the blood-stained interior was so high that the insurance company refused to pay it.

Court papers relating to the other incident detailed how Jackson drove carelessly without a licence or insurance in a different vehicle nine days after he stole the Mercedes.

On this occasion he drove at excessive speed for the road conditions and caused his vehicle to collide with a traffic island, a house and another car on Culloden Road, Balloch, damaging them and injuring himself.

Anthony Jackson drove carelessly with no licence or insurance and crashed into a house and car. Image: DC Thomson

At the sentencing hearing defence agent Graham Mann referred Sheriff Sara Matheson to a criminal justice social work report, which detailed the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s offending – for which he apologised.

He noted that there were no uninsured losses as a result of the second incident.

Sheriff Matheson placed Jackson, of Torris Road, Balloch, on community payback orders, requiring him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work in relation to the car theft and 120 hours of unpaid work in relation to the other incident.

She also banned him from the roads for 12 months.

 