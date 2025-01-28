Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers midfield reinforcement January transfer window update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers midfield reinforcement January transfer window update

Thelin has suffered another blow with midfielder Jamie McGrath ruled out for up to three months with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has not ruled out raiding the January transfer market to land midfield reinforcements.

The Dons were rocked by confirmation influential midfielder Jamie McGrath will be  ruled out long-term with a shoulder injury.

McGrath, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has undergone surgery and will be sidelined for up to three months.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath, 28, was a key first team starter for Thelin and pitched in with five goals this season.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath hold out his right arm to shield the ball from Celtic's Paulo Bernardo in the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin also faces a sweat over the fitness of midfielder Dante Polvara who missed the 3-0 loss to St Mirren due to injury.

The Dons boss could yet make a late move to bolster the midfield before the transfer  window closes at 11pm on Monday, February 3.

Asked if he would look to sign a midfielder this month with McGrath out, Thelin said: “It’s also in the mix.

“You also have to think about the long-term and trust the players here and try to find solutions with the squad you have.

“And don’t panic.

“But let’s see what we’re going to do.

“If we’re going to have some more or not in the window this time.”

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath directs team-mates during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road, a game in which he scored.
Thelin has already secured four players during the winter transfer window.

Defenders Kristers Tobers and Alexander Jensen were both secured on permanent long-term deals at a combined cost of more than £1million.

Winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham) were both secured on loan until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to sign Okkels on a permanent deal if his loan period at Pittodrie is a success.

Aberdeen target Dundee midfielder

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are working hard to push deals over the line before the transfer window closes.

Although securing midfield reinforcement is an option signing a striker is a priority.

Aberdeen have also joined the race to sign Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron in the summer.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron (R) and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action in a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Rangers want to secure the Scotland under-21 international on a pre-contract agreement but it is understood Dons aim to beat them to the midfielder.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hasn’t given up hope of securing the midfielder on a new contract beyond the summer.

Cameron has been free to agree a pre-contract with another club since the transfer window opened on January 1.

As the midfielder came through the ranks at Dundee any club signing him would  have to pay development compensation – even if  his contract runs down.

Aberdeen had to go to an SPFL tribunal over the development fee for Connor Barron who signed for Rangers last summer when his contract expired.

Barron came through the Aberdeen youth academy system.

The outcome of the tribunal was to reward Aberdeen £640,000 with an additional £250,000 of potential performance based add-ons.

The Dons also have a sell-on clause.

McGrath contract talks continue

Meanwhile, Thelin confirmed Aberdeen remain locked in contract talks with midfielder McGrath.

Thelin said: “I know that his agent and Steven (Gunn, director of football) are speaking.

“Let’s see what’s happening.

“I know the process is there, and that’s what I know.”

Update on MacKenzie contract talks

Left-back MacKenzie is also out of contract at the end of the season.

MacKenzie is reportedly on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate MacKenzie, who has missed recent games due to injury, has been a key component in Thelin’s starting XI this season.

MacKenzie received a first ever call-up to the Scotland squad for the UEFA Nations League double-header with Croatia and Portugal in October 2024.

The full-back did not get game-time for Scotland, however.

Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie during the 4-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
To bolster the left-back position Thelin splashed out £545,00o this month to sign Alexander Jensen from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Versatile Jensen can play at left-back and right-back as well as midfield.

Greek top flight club Kallithea earlier this evening completed a loan move for Aberdeen left-back James McGarry.

New Zealand international McGarry has 18 months remaining on his Pittodrie contract but will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Athens-based club.

At Aberdeen’s AGM in December director of football Steven Gunn confirmed there will be a cut-off point in talks with McGrath and MacKenzie.

Gunn said talks would not continue until the end of the season if there is no resolution.

Asked if talks were still ongoing with MacKenzie, Thelin said: “Yes. It’s the same situation.”

