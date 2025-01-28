Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers midfield reinforcement January transfer window update

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has not ruled out raiding the January transfer market to land midfield reinforcements.

The Dons were rocked by confirmation influential midfielder Jamie McGrath will be ruled out long-term with a shoulder injury.

McGrath, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has undergone surgery and will be sidelined for up to three months.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath, 28, was a key first team starter for Thelin and pitched in with five goals this season.

Thelin also faces a sweat over the fitness of midfielder Dante Polvara who missed the 3-0 loss to St Mirren due to injury.

The Dons boss could yet make a late move to bolster the midfield before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, February 3.

Asked if he would look to sign a midfielder this month with McGrath out, Thelin said: “It’s also in the mix.

“You also have to think about the long-term and trust the players here and try to find solutions with the squad you have.

“And don’t panic.

“But let’s see what we’re going to do.

“If we’re going to have some more or not in the window this time.”

Thelin has already secured four players during the winter transfer window.

Defenders Kristers Tobers and Alexander Jensen were both secured on permanent long-term deals at a combined cost of more than £1million.

Winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham) were both secured on loan until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to sign Okkels on a permanent deal if his loan period at Pittodrie is a success.

Aberdeen target Dundee midfielder

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are working hard to push deals over the line before the transfer window closes.

Although securing midfield reinforcement is an option signing a striker is a priority.

Aberdeen have also joined the race to sign Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron in the summer.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

Rangers want to secure the Scotland under-21 international on a pre-contract agreement but it is understood Dons aim to beat them to the midfielder.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hasn’t given up hope of securing the midfielder on a new contract beyond the summer.

Cameron has been free to agree a pre-contract with another club since the transfer window opened on January 1.

As the midfielder came through the ranks at Dundee any club signing him would have to pay development compensation – even if his contract runs down.

Aberdeen had to go to an SPFL tribunal over the development fee for Connor Barron who signed for Rangers last summer when his contract expired.

Barron came through the Aberdeen youth academy system.

The outcome of the tribunal was to reward Aberdeen £640,000 with an additional £250,000 of potential performance based add-ons.

The Dons also have a sell-on clause.

McGrath contract talks continue

Meanwhile, Thelin confirmed Aberdeen remain locked in contract talks with midfielder McGrath.

Thelin said: “I know that his agent and Steven (Gunn, director of football) are speaking.

“Let’s see what’s happening.

“I know the process is there, and that’s what I know.”

Update on MacKenzie contract talks

Left-back MacKenzie is also out of contract at the end of the season.

MacKenzie is reportedly on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate MacKenzie, who has missed recent games due to injury, has been a key component in Thelin’s starting XI this season.

MacKenzie received a first ever call-up to the Scotland squad for the UEFA Nations League double-header with Croatia and Portugal in October 2024.

The full-back did not get game-time for Scotland, however.

To bolster the left-back position Thelin splashed out £545,00o this month to sign Alexander Jensen from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Versatile Jensen can play at left-back and right-back as well as midfield.

Greek top flight club Kallithea earlier this evening completed a loan move for Aberdeen left-back James McGarry.

New Zealand international McGarry has 18 months remaining on his Pittodrie contract but will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Athens-based club.

At Aberdeen’s AGM in December director of football Steven Gunn confirmed there will be a cut-off point in talks with McGrath and MacKenzie.

Gunn said talks would not continue until the end of the season if there is no resolution.

Asked if talks were still ongoing with MacKenzie, Thelin said: “Yes. It’s the same situation.”