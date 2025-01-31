James Corden to headline Aberdeen’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival

James Corden is heading to Aberdeen in May to headline the Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

The Gavin and Stacey star has been added to the lineup for the two-day Music Hall event and will be interviewed in front of an audience the day after filmmaker Louis Theroux.

Corden will offer a behind-the-scenes look at his career, from his breakthrough as the co-creator of Gavin and Stacey to his experiences working with some of the biggest names in entertainment, on May 15.

Louis Theroux will take the stage to share stories from his 30-year television career on May 15.

The event was due to take place last October but was rescheduled.

Tickets for Theroux sold out within 48 hours and organisers expect similar demand for Corden tickets, which are on sale now.

Last year Gary Neville, Davina McCall, Gianfranco Zola, Damon Hill and Colin Montgomerie also took part in the Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

James Corden and Louis Theroux announced for Aberdeen’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival

Event host and Chamber Marketing Director Ryan Crighton said: “The Ultimate Masterclass Festival exists for two reasons – to inspire our business community with new thinking, and to support the recovery of our city centre with exciting events.

“We were blown away by the reaction to our evening with Louis Theroux and have been overwhelmed by the public support for our efforts to bring people back to Union Street.

“We are delighted to add James Corden – a global entertainment icon – to the line-up.

Aberdeen is ‘go-to destination for top-tier events’

“His journey from Gavin and Stacey to Hollywood is one of the most fascinating success stories in modern entertainment.

“With this line-up, Aberdeen is proving itself as a go-to destination for top-tier events.

“We look forward to welcoming James to the north-east and giving audiences a night to remember.”

Tickets for An Evening with James Corden are on sale now at umf.events or via Aberdeen Performing Arts.