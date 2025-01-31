James Corden to headline Aberdeen’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

James Corden to headline Aberdeen’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival

The Gavin and Stacey star and former Late Late Show host will discuss his career the night after Louis Theroux.

By Jamie Sinclair
James Corden is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
James Corden is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

James Corden is heading to Aberdeen in May to headline the Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

The Gavin and Stacey star has been added to the lineup for the two-day Music Hall event and will be interviewed in front of an audience the day after filmmaker Louis Theroux.

Corden will offer a behind-the-scenes look at his career, from his breakthrough as the co-creator of Gavin and Stacey to his experiences working with some of the biggest names in entertainment, on May 15.

Louis Theroux is also taking part in the festival. Image: Ashley Coombes/Shutterstock for Edinburgh TV Festival

Louis Theroux will take the stage to share stories from his 30-year television career on May 15.

The event was due to take place last October but was rescheduled.

Tickets for Theroux sold out within 48 hours and organisers expect similar demand for Corden tickets, which are on sale now.

Last year Gary Neville, Davina McCall, Gianfranco Zola, Damon Hill and Colin Montgomerie also took part in the Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

James Corden and Louis Theroux announced for Aberdeen’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival

Event host and Chamber Marketing Director Ryan Crighton said: “The Ultimate Masterclass Festival exists for two reasons – to inspire our business community with new thinking, and to support the recovery of our city centre with exciting events.

“We were blown away by the reaction to our evening with Louis Theroux and have been overwhelmed by the public support for our efforts to bring people back to Union Street.

“We are delighted to add James Corden – a global entertainment icon – to the line-up.

Aberdeen is ‘go-to destination for top-tier events’

“His journey from Gavin and Stacey to Hollywood is one of the most fascinating success stories in modern entertainment.

“With this line-up, Aberdeen is proving itself as a go-to destination for top-tier events.

“We look forward to welcoming James to the north-east and giving audiences a night to remember.”

Tickets for An Evening with James Corden are on sale now at umf.events or via Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Conversation