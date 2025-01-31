Body recovered from River Dee believed to be Henrietta Huszti, as police continue search for Eliza

A body recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen is believed to be that of Henrietta Huszti.

Police were called to an area near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in the city just before 8am on Friday January 31.

Whilst the woman has yet to be formally identified, officers say they have informed the family of Henrietta Huszti, who was reported missing with her sister Eliza on January 7.

Police say there is “nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality” as police divers and specialist officers continue to search for Eliza.

Henrietta, 32, and Eliza, part of a set of triplets, were reported missing on January 7.

They were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge area the previous day.

The sisters lived together in a flat on Charlotte Street, and were reported missing by their landlady after ending their tenancy but leaving behind personal belongings.

Henrietta worked at Costa Coffee at the Bon Accord shopping centre in Aberdeen.

Body recovered in River Dee believed to be Henrietta Huszti

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts are with the Huszti family today.

“We are keeping them fully updated following this recovery and the further search activity which is ongoing.

“Our priority remains finding both of the sisters and search has focused on the River Dee and will do so in the coming days.

“Nothing from our extensive inquiries so far suggest either sister left the immediate area after they were last seen on Tuesday January 7.

“There is also nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Police search River Dee for missing Eliza Huszti

“We are carrying out further searches of the river in the area where the body was recovered this morning.

“The river in this area is tidal and conditions are challenging but we will continue to search and make every effort to locate both of the sisters.

“We have sought guidance from a number of experts and this will continue to inform our search activity.”