Body recovered from River Dee believed to be Henrietta Huszti, as police continue search for Eliza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Body recovered from River Dee believed to be Henrietta Huszti, as police continue search for Eliza

Police say there is 'nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality'.

By Jamie Sinclair
A selfie taken by missing Henrietta Huszti, whose body is believed to have been recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen
A body recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen is believed to be that of missing Henrietta Huszti. Image: Facebook

A body recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen is believed to be that of Henrietta Huszti.

Police were called to an area near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in the city just before 8am on Friday January 31.

Whilst the woman has yet to be formally identified, officers say they have informed the family of Henrietta Huszti, who was reported missing with her sister Eliza on January 7.

a police handout picture of Henrietta Huszti
Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.
A selfie taken by sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who are missing in Aberdeen.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on Tuesday January 7. Image: Police Scotland.

Police say there is “nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality” as police divers and specialist officers continue to search for Eliza.

Henrietta, 32, and Eliza, part of a set of triplets, were reported missing on January 7.

They were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge area the previous day.

The sisters lived together in a flat on Charlotte Street, and were reported missing by their landlady after ending their tenancy but leaving behind personal belongings.

Henrietta worked at Costa Coffee at the Bon Accord shopping centre in Aberdeen.

Body recovered in River Dee believed to be Henrietta Huszti

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts are with the Huszti family today.

“We are keeping them fully updated following this recovery and the further search activity which is ongoing.

“Our priority remains finding both of the sisters and search has focused on the River Dee and will do so in the coming days.

“Nothing from our extensive inquiries so far suggest either sister left the immediate area after they were last seen on Tuesday January 7.

“There is also nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

Police search River Dee for missing Eliza Huszti

“We are carrying out further searches of the river in the area where the body was recovered this morning.

“The river in this area is tidal and conditions are challenging but we will continue to search and make every effort to locate both of the sisters.

“We have sought guidance from a number of experts and this will continue to inform our search activity.”

Conversation