Argyll shellfish processor threatens to ‘dump’ rotten produce at gates of Westminster if Brexit export shambles isn’t resolved

An Argyll-based shellfish processor has threatened to dump all his unsold and rotten produce at the gates of Westminster if he isn’t able to export it by next week.

Jamie McMillan, managing director of Loch Fyne Seafarms and Loch Fyne Langoustines, both based in Tarbert, took to social media to criticise the Brexit red-tape that has blocked his shellfish from reaching the EU market.

In a Twitter video, Mr McMillan called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and MP Michael Gove to “get is sorted now” as his firm is losing tens of thousands of pounds due to the situation.

He said; “I’ve been quiet for a few days to see how things have went and it’s getting worse – it’s unbelievable the situation we’re in here.

“As of January 13 we can’t get any product to the EU market whatsoever – we’ve been made a fool of – the fishing industry has been made a fool of by the Westminster government.

“I’m dismayed, I’m angry and my blood is boiling. There are boats tied up, there are families fishing boats tied up and we can’t get our product to the EU market because of red-tape. It’s an absolute disgrace what we’ve had to go through.”

Michael Gove told businesses last week to prepare for disruption at the border as France ordered its ports to crack down on lorries arriving from Britain with incorrect paperwork.

A number of businesses have lost out on hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of sales as a result, after trawlers had to remain in port and stock was left in lorries during the bureaucratic hold-ups.

Many traders now fear they will go broke through the permanent loss of continental trade.

Speaking directly to the Prime Minister and Michael Gove, Mr McMillan continued: “I can assure you if Scottish Exporters can’t get their product to market next week, we will be at the gates of Westminster and we’ll be dumping our shellfish on your doorstep rotten.

“We are fighting for survival here in the same way as every other exporter around Scotland – get it sorted and get it sorted now.”