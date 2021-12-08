RGU Graduations: Ellon woman juggles work and family commitments while completing masters degree

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeenshire-based woman has juggled work, volunteering and family commitments while completing her masters degree.

Janice Savizon, who is originally from London but lives near Ellon, has graduated with an MSc in Analytical Sciences from RGU.

The 60-year-old decided to pursue postgraduate studies to enhance her skills and hopefully find a job role in her field of study.

She said: “Almost upon qualifying with a BSc in Forensic Biology, my husband and I decided to move to Aberdeenshire.

“After that, I became busy raising my family, working in a local supermarket, and volunteering for the council teaching literacy and numeracy to adults and English for speakers of other languages.

“With the children now grown and pursuing their own careers, I thought it was the opportunity to go back into education to further my studies and increase my chances of employment.”

‘A time for celebration’

Mrs Savizon’s daughter was in the crowd cheering her on as she accepted her degree certificate on the Music Hall stage on Wednesday morning.

She said she was “very excited” and that it was good to see all the graduate’s friends and family celebrating in-person.

“It was like an out of body experience for me. I felt elated and hearing everyone clapping for the graduates at the end of the ceremony was really emotional,” she said.

Balancing commitments

Having the option to study the course on a part-time basis over two years made it possible for Mrs Savizon to pursue the MSc in Analytical Sciences

She said: “Balancing study time with home and work commitments, plus attending a full programme was challenging.

“I was also worried my age would be a barrier, and as it was over a decade since I had qualified with my undergraduate degree, my confidence had dipped.

“To add to this, the pandemic became a feature between the two years of study which threaten to upset plans in place. Laboratory sessions were restricted, and face-to-face lectures were made virtual.”

However, the mother-of-three was able to successfully overcome challenges and complete her degree with support from university staff and her family.

“By completing this postgraduate degree, I now feel more assured to enter the workplace in my field of choice.

“I always thought my undergraduate course was the end of my learning. However, going through this course, I have now realised I had more to learn and the ability to do so.”

Mrs Savizon now plans to gain experience on her chosen career path and hopes to gain employment working in an analytical lab or as a technical assistant.

