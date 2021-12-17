Record day for NHS Grampian’s vaccine team – but where can you get your jab this weekend?

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than half of the adult population in Grampian have now received their vaccine booster.

NHS Grampian announced its teams administered the highest number of vaccinations since the programme began on Thursday.

A total of 7,838 people got a Covid vaccine yesterday, including 7,353 attending centres for their booster jab.

The health board wrote online: “To say we’re proud of all the vaccination teams – or grateful to every citizen who has come forward – is putting it mildly.

“Our teams have been shown great kindness this week, by both individuals and local businesses.”

Vaccination centres are continuing to operate across the region with the government hoping to offer appointments to all adults by the end of the year.

Are walk-ins available in Grampian?

Booster walk-ins are available for those aged 40 and over who received their second dose at least 12 weeks ago.

On Friday, all Aberdeenshire centres are continuing to offer walk-ins between 9am and 7pm.

Those in Elgin can visit the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre between 10.30am and 5pm.

The Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre, in the former John Lewis building, is also open to walk-ins from 10am to 4pm.

The Airyhall Clinic, which is closed on Thursdays and Fridays, and the Bridge of Don Clinic are both appointment only.

NHS Grampian has reminded the public that walk-ins may face a longer wait and could be asked to return at another time if it is too busy.

Everyone aged 18 to 39 must have an appointment to attend a vaccine centre this week.

Weekend appointments

NHS Grampian has announced that the Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre and Fiona Elcock Centre will remain open this weekend.

Additionally, walk-ins and appointments will be available at some Aberdeenshire clinics.

Banchory, Stonehaven, Macduff, Peterhead and Fraserburgh will be open from 9am to 5pm, while Inverurie is open between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The health board has also confirmed a number of booster clinics being offered at community pharmacies on December 18 and 19.

Adults can book a booster appointment for the following locations:

Baird’s Fraserburgh

Webster’s Peterhead

Buchanhaven (Saturday only)

Aberchirder (Saturday morning only)

Baird’s Banff

Michies Laurencekirk (Saturday only)

Webster’s Hilton (Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning only)

Kingswells (Sunday only)

Cullen

Changes next week

From Monday, several vaccination clinics in Grampian will be offering walk-ins to anyone aged 18 or over.

The Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre and the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre will be operating walk-ins with festive opening hours to be confirmed.

In Aberdeenshire, walk-ins can visit centres in Inverurie, Peterhead, Macduff, Fraserburgh, Banchory or Stonehaven.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online here.

Military support

An additional 100 armed forces personnel are supporting the vaccine roll-out in Scotland, bringing the total number to 221.

Military support has been in place since the start of October and is expected to continue until the end of February.

Personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force have also been driving ambulances and supporting community testing during the pandemic.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “The support of the UK Government to Scotland throughout the pandemic has been unwavering.

“We will now have additional capacity for vaccines so when eligible, please do get your jab.

“Along with regular self-testing, getting your jabs is the best way to protect you and your loved ones this Christmas.”