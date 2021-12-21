Double blow for Inchgarth Community Centre as funding snub risks council cash too

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds to help an Aberdeen community centre, bursting at the seams, could now be at risk – after the charity was snubbed for national funding.

Inchgarth in the south of the city had applied to the Scottish Government’s regeneration capital grant fund (RCGF), as leaders plan to extend the centre to cope with demand.

But they were left “hugely disappointed” when it was revealed ministers and council funding body Cosla had left Aberdeen’s largest community centre out of the 22 projects to share the £25 million pot.

Centre manager Paul O’Connor said: “We have been the busiest centre in Aberdeen, and probably the country, throughout the pandemic.

“We are at 100% capacity again after careful rebuilding, phase by phase, to not overdo it with Covid.

“The need has been absolutely identified so this is a bitterly sore one to take that the government doesn’t see the benefit of this.

“The case was so crystal clear so we will keep trying until we succeed.”

People with complex needs travel from across Aberdeen to Inchgarth, which also takes in residents of Mannofield and Broomhill where there are no community centres.

Local efforts to bring life back to the historic, art deco lido and pavilion at Tarlair near Macduff was the only north-east project to benefit from the RCGF, to the tune of nearly £1.5m.

Council to work with Inchgarth Community Centre to secure expansion cash

And now, the rejection could hit Inchgarth extra hard because it puts £400,000 promised by Aberdeen City Council’s city growth committee, on the condition of a successful bid, at risk.

Convener Ryan Houghton said: “It’s really disappointing that the SNP government didn’t support the Inchgarth Community Centre plans.

“This in no way reflects the hard work and dedication of the volunteers and staff who were awarded the Queen’s Voluntary Service Award.

“As the RCGF application was rejected by the Scottish Government, I’ve now asked officers to work with the community centre staff and volunteers to explore further funding opportunities as well as any further applications to the same fund.”

Inchgarth boss: Cost of community centre expansion now on the council

Inchgarth’s expansion was being planned even before the closure of Kaimhill Outdoor Centre in 2017, as a means of making up for the loss of green space and amenities development had cost the area.

“Plan A has failed and our plan B is the council funding the extension,” Mr O’Connor said.

“They have taken away our bowling club, our tennis court, land that’s been built on left, right and centre over three decades, so there will be some very pointed questions for people standing for election in this area next year.

“We are just sick of it to be honest and I don’t think it’s unfair to expect reinvestment after 35 years of ripping the backside out of the community.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said the winners of RCGF funding were recommended by an independent panel, and that money will be available until 2026.

He added: “The 22 projects recommended to receive an offer of a grant in 2022-23 will deliver important regeneration and other benefits for communities right across Scotland, including in cities, town centres, islands and rural locations.

“Unsuccessful projects will be offered feedback and will have the opportunity to consider submitting an application at a later date.”