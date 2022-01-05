Police divers resume search of Aberdeen Harbour for missing 88-year-old Donald Chalmers

An error occurred. Please try again.

The search for missing man Donald Chalmers has resumed around Aberdeen Harbour for a third day.

Police divers were seen entering the harbour on Wednesday morning as they continue searching for the missing 88-year-old.

Mr Chalmers has been missing from his home in Westhill since Sunday evening.

Officers are “increasingly concerned” for Mr Chalmers as time passes and are asking residents to check sheds and outbuildings, as well as any private CCTV or dashcam footage.

Yesterday, they released a fresh image of Mr Chalmers, wearing a light coloured jacket, which has a dark collar. It is believed he was wearing this jacket when he was last seen.

He is described as 5ft 5ins and of slim build, he is bald and wears glasses and a cap.

It is understood that Mr Chalmers travelled to Aberdeen beach before he went missing, and officers have been searching the Esplanade, Footdee and the harbour for him.

Yesterday, they were carrying out door-to-door inquiries around the area and have focused their search to the harbour.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 referencing 3145 of January 2.