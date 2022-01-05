Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police divers resume search of Aberdeen Harbour for missing 88-year-old Donald Chalmers

By Lauren Taylor
January 5, 2022, 12:58 pm
Donald Chalmers has been missing since Sunday.
The search for missing man Donald Chalmers has resumed around Aberdeen Harbour for a third day.

Police divers were seen entering the harbour on Wednesday morning as they continue searching for the missing 88-year-old.

Police divers climbing down the ladder into the harbour. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Mr Chalmers has been missing from his home in Westhill since Sunday evening.

Officers are “increasingly concerned” for Mr Chalmers as time passes and are asking residents to check sheds and outbuildings, as well as any private CCTV or dashcam footage.

Yesterday, they released a fresh image of Mr Chalmers, wearing a light coloured jacket, which has a dark collar. It is believed he was wearing this jacket when he was last seen.

He is described as 5ft 5ins and of slim build, he is bald and wears glasses and a cap.

Officers have been focussing their search around the harbour area. Picture by Wullie Marr.

It is understood that Mr Chalmers travelled to Aberdeen beach before he went missing, and officers have been searching the Esplanade, Footdee and the harbour for him.

Yesterday, they were carrying out door-to-door inquiries around the area and have focused their search to the harbour.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 referencing 3145 of January 2.

