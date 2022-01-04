Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police release new image of missing Donald Chalmers, 88, as divers resume search of Aberdeen Harbour

By Lauren Taylor
January 4, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 4:24 pm
Police have released a fresh picture of Donald Chalmers who has been missing since Sunday
Police have released a fresh picture of Donald Chalmers who has been missing since Sunday

Police divers have resumed their search of Aberdeen Harbour for missing man Donald Chalmers.

Officers are focussing their search along the Beach Esplanade and Footdee areas today, and have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

They have also released a fresh image of the 88-year-old, who has been missing from his home in Westhill since Sunday night.

It is believed he was wearing the light coloured jacket, which has a dark collar, when he was last seen.

He is described as 5ft 5ins and of slim build, he is bald and wears glasses and a cap.

Police are focusing their search in the harbour area, near Fittie. Picture by Wullie Marr

Appeal to ‘establish Donald’s movements’

Officers are “increasingly concerned” for Mr Chalmers as time passes and are asking residents to check sheds and outbuildings, as well as any private CCTV or dashcam footage.

Inspector George Nixon said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Donald as time passes and would urge anyone with information or who believes they may have seen him on Sunday evening or at any time since to get in touch.

“We have released a new photograph showing him wearing a distinctive light-coloured jacket with a dark collar. If this helps jog anyone’s memory then please come forward urgently as your information could help establish Donald’s movements.”

Police were seen doing door-to-door inquiries in the Aberdeen harbour area for Mr Chalmers. Picture by Wullie Marr

Insp Nixon is urging anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage from the Beach Esplanade or surrounding area to look through it and pass on anything important to the police.

He added: “Finally I would ask any residents or businesses in the local area with a shed or outbuilding where a person could seek shelter to check this and let us know if you find anything of note.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 referencing 3145 of January 2.

