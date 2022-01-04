Police release new image of missing Donald Chalmers, 88, as divers resume search of Aberdeen Harbour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police divers have resumed their search of Aberdeen Harbour for missing man Donald Chalmers.

Officers are focussing their search along the Beach Esplanade and Footdee areas today, and have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

They have also released a fresh image of the 88-year-old, who has been missing from his home in Westhill since Sunday night.

It is believed he was wearing the light coloured jacket, which has a dark collar, when he was last seen.

He is described as 5ft 5ins and of slim build, he is bald and wears glasses and a cap.

Appeal to ‘establish Donald’s movements’

Officers are “increasingly concerned” for Mr Chalmers as time passes and are asking residents to check sheds and outbuildings, as well as any private CCTV or dashcam footage.

Inspector George Nixon said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Donald as time passes and would urge anyone with information or who believes they may have seen him on Sunday evening or at any time since to get in touch.

“We have released a new photograph showing him wearing a distinctive light-coloured jacket with a dark collar. If this helps jog anyone’s memory then please come forward urgently as your information could help establish Donald’s movements.”

Insp Nixon is urging anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage from the Beach Esplanade or surrounding area to look through it and pass on anything important to the police.

He added: “Finally I would ask any residents or businesses in the local area with a shed or outbuilding where a person could seek shelter to check this and let us know if you find anything of note.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 referencing 3145 of January 2.