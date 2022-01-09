Aberdeenshire councillors claim success in bid to improve ‘defective’ A90 Ellon to Peterhead surface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire councillors claim success in bid to improve ‘defective’ A90 Ellon to Peterhead surface

By Craig Munro
January 9, 2022, 5:38 pm Updated: January 9, 2022, 5:46 pm
The A90 between Ellon and Peterhead. Picture by Chris Sumner.
The A90 between Ellon and Peterhead. Picture by Chris Sumner.

A pair of Aberdeenshire councillors have claimed victory after drawing attention to the “defective” surface on a stretch of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead.

After monitoring the road for the last few weeks, councillors Gillian Owen and Alan Fakley said there had been a noticeable decline in quality on the 17-mile section between the towns.

They contacted road maintenance body Bear Scotland to ask whether anything could be done to improve the surface ahead of further wintry weather.

Mrs Owen said: “Alan and I often have a chat to compare notes and we decided it was time to contact Bear Scotland to draw some issues to their attention.

“Their response was very positive.”

Aberdeenshire councillor Gillian Owen.

The emailed response from the agency said around 15 “surfacing schemes” are planned for the stretch, with work beginning in April this year.

Mr Fakley added: “For those of us who regularly use this stretch of road it is clear the number of defective areas is on the increase.

“We all understand that the weather does have an impact on this, and it is important that we local councillors keep monitoring and give feedback to Bear Scotland so that they can act.”

Agency ‘aware of deterioration’ on A90

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “We’re aware of areas of deterioration that have become evident on the A90 between Ellon roundabout and Peterhead following recent adverse weather conditions.

“We have raised several schemes throughout this area, and we have approximately 15 different surfacing schemes planned for this area within the next financial year.

“We will look to programme the worst areas early in our programme. Details on specific schemes will be shared with local communities when the works are confirmed.

“In the meantime, our teams will continue to monitor that route and complete any necessary repairs.”

The spokesman urged anyone wishing to report a trunk road defect to contact the customer care number on 0800 028 1414 or visit the Bear Scotland website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal