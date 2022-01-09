Aberdeenshire councillors claim success in bid to improve ‘defective’ A90 Ellon to Peterhead surface

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pair of Aberdeenshire councillors have claimed victory after drawing attention to the “defective” surface on a stretch of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead.

After monitoring the road for the last few weeks, councillors Gillian Owen and Alan Fakley said there had been a noticeable decline in quality on the 17-mile section between the towns.

They contacted road maintenance body Bear Scotland to ask whether anything could be done to improve the surface ahead of further wintry weather.

Mrs Owen said: “Alan and I often have a chat to compare notes and we decided it was time to contact Bear Scotland to draw some issues to their attention.

“Their response was very positive.”

The emailed response from the agency said around 15 “surfacing schemes” are planned for the stretch, with work beginning in April this year.

Mr Fakley added: “For those of us who regularly use this stretch of road it is clear the number of defective areas is on the increase.

“We all understand that the weather does have an impact on this, and it is important that we local councillors keep monitoring and give feedback to Bear Scotland so that they can act.”

Agency ‘aware of deterioration’ on A90

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “We’re aware of areas of deterioration that have become evident on the A90 between Ellon roundabout and Peterhead following recent adverse weather conditions.

“We have raised several schemes throughout this area, and we have approximately 15 different surfacing schemes planned for this area within the next financial year.

“We will look to programme the worst areas early in our programme. Details on specific schemes will be shared with local communities when the works are confirmed.

“In the meantime, our teams will continue to monitor that route and complete any necessary repairs.”

The spokesman urged anyone wishing to report a trunk road defect to contact the customer care number on 0800 028 1414 or visit the Bear Scotland website.