Fraserburgh pupils told to stay home from school following ‘high number’ of Covid cases

A group of Aberdeenshire youngsters have been told to stay at home from school following a high number of Covid cases.

New Pitsligo and St John’s School has announced a partial closure for pupils due to staff absences and a “high number of Covid” cases.

Pupils in the Primary 5/6 class alongside those in Primary 6/7 have been asked to “work from home” today.

The Aberdeenshire Council website explained: “As a result of staff isolating and the high numbers of Covid in Primary 5/6 and Primary 6/7, both of these classes are being asked to work from home today.

“We appreciate your support with this matter.”

Meanwhile, pupils in Primary 1-4 and those in ECL classes can attend school as normal if they are experiencing no Covid symptoms.

On Thursday January 27, 484 new cases of Covid were recorded over a 24 hour period – including those testing positive using a PCR and an LFD test.