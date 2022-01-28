Fraserburgh pupils told to stay home from school following ‘high number’ of Covid cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh pupils told to stay home from school following ‘high number’ of Covid cases

By Lauren Taylor
January 28, 2022, 11:02 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 11:55 am
New Pitsligo and St John's School.
New Pitsligo and St John's School.

A group of Aberdeenshire youngsters have been told to stay at home from school following a high number of Covid cases.

New Pitsligo and St John’s School has announced a partial closure for pupils due to staff absences and a “high number of Covid” cases.

Pupils in the Primary 5/6 class alongside those in Primary 6/7 have been asked to “work from home” today.

The Aberdeenshire Council website explained: “As a result of staff isolating and the high numbers of Covid in Primary 5/6 and Primary 6/7, both of these classes are being asked to work from home today.

“We appreciate your support with this matter.”

Meanwhile, pupils in Primary 1-4 and those in ECL classes can attend school as normal if they are experiencing no Covid symptoms.

On Thursday January 27, 484 new cases of Covid were recorded over a 24 hour period – including those testing positive using a PCR and an LFD test.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal