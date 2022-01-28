Van driver and pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Inverurie
By Ellie Milne
January 28, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 8:57 pm
[[title]][[text]]
A pedestrian and a van driver have been taken to hospital following a crash in Inverurie.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the High Street at around 5.40pm.
The incident involved a pedestrian and van and took place near the Banks of Ury Hotel.
A section of the road in both directions with fire crews in attendance to make the scene safe.
Officers have since re-opened the road.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.40pm on Friday, January 28, to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van. Emergency services attended and the road was closed.
“Two men, the driver and the pedestrian have been taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”