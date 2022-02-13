Glencoe Massacre: Memorial held to mark 330th anniversary of tragedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People gathered in Lochaber today to commemorate the 330th anniversary of the Glencoe Massacre.

Around 70 people attended the memorial service at St Mary’s Church in Glencoe to remember those who lost their lives on this day in 1692.

In a cruel act of violence, government soldiers killed nearly 40 members of the MacDonald clan after they failed to pledge allegiance to King William in time.

Dozens more perished in the freezing cold.

The massacre is remembered at Glencoe every year, and by ancestors from all over the world.

Ros Macdonald, secretary of the Glencoe Heritage Trust, said today’s memorial was “very successful” with a larger gathering than last year’s scaled-back event.

She said: “Last year, it was just myself and two of the trustees from the heritage trust, and one read a passage from the bible. It was nice and appropriate.

“So, it was nice to see a good turnout of visitors and local people. And, also, it didn’t rain – that was very good.”

As restrictions have been lifted since last year, the attendees were able to take part in the traditional march through the village.

Piper Calum Macaskill led the way to the Massacre Cross with his “emotive” playing.

The Rev Amanda Fairclough conducted the service before wreathes were laid by the Glencoe Heritage Trust, members of Clan Donald and representatives from the National Trust for Scotland.

This year, the heritage trust dedicated its wreath to late historian Elizabeth MacDonald, from Arisaig, who will be “sadly missed” by her many friends.