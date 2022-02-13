Glencoe Massacre: Memorial held to mark 330th anniversary of tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Glencoe Massacre: Memorial held to mark 330th anniversary of tragedy

By Ellie Milne
February 13, 2022, 8:34 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 8:36 pm
Attendees walked to the memorial cross while piper Calum Macaskill played. Photo: Iain Ferguson.
Attendees walked to the memorial cross while piper Calum Macaskill played. Photo: Iain Ferguson.

People gathered in Lochaber today to commemorate the 330th anniversary of the Glencoe Massacre.

Around 70 people attended the memorial service at St Mary’s Church in Glencoe to remember those who lost their lives on this day in 1692.

In a cruel act of violence, government soldiers killed nearly 40 members of the MacDonald clan after they failed to pledge allegiance to King William in time.

Dozens more perished in the freezing cold.

The massacre is remembered at Glencoe every year, and by ancestors from all over the world.

The Rev Amanda Fairclough led the service. Photo: Iain Ferguson.

Ros Macdonald, secretary of the Glencoe Heritage Trust, said today’s memorial was “very successful” with a larger gathering than last year’s scaled-back event.

She said: “Last year, it was just myself and two of the trustees from the heritage trust, and one read a passage from the bible. It was nice and appropriate.

“So, it was nice to see a good turnout of visitors and local people. And, also, it didn’t rain – that was very good.”

As restrictions have been lifted since last year, the attendees were able to take part in the traditional march through the village.

Piper Calum Macaskill led the way to the Massacre Cross with his “emotive” playing.

The Rev Amanda Fairclough conducted the service before wreathes were laid by the Glencoe Heritage Trust, members of Clan Donald and representatives from the National Trust for Scotland.

This year, the heritage trust dedicated its wreath to late historian Elizabeth MacDonald, from Arisaig, who will be “sadly missed” by her many friends.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal