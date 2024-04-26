Plea for council to let Aberdeen pubs show Euro games outdoors

Aberdeen City Council is being urged to allow pubs and bars to show the Euros in outdoor areas this summer.

Aberdeen Inspired – the city’s Business Improvement District which represents more than 900 businesses – is calling for current restrictions to be lifted for the highly-anticipated games.

The present legislation bans amplified music or entertainment in outdoor areas – but the organisation wants this temporarily lifted to create a ‘special atmosphere’ for Tartan Army fans.

They also hope it will give a boost to the hospitality sector.

Calls for Aberdeen City Council to let pubs show Euro games outdoors

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, has submitted the request to the council’s licensing board.

If successful, pubs and bars with existing outdoor areas could apply for permission to show the Euros in these spaces.

Mr Watson has also asked to “relax” the rule that outdoor areas at licensed premises must close at 10pm if games go to extra time or penalties.

The board is due to consider the request at a meeting on May 1.

Mr Watson said: “There is a real and growing sense of excitement about Scotland being in the Euros this summer.

“It has become a tournament of national significance, and fans will want to come together to enjoy the Euros – and hopefully celebrate Scotland’s progress.

“We believe allowing games to be shown in existing outdoor spaces at city pubs and bars will be the ideal way to create that special atmosphere for a special championship.

“Also, it will provide a boost that licensed premises right across the city can share in at a time when the hospitality industry could do with every help it can get.”

Aberdeen Tartan fans to enjoy Euro games outdoors

The request from Aberdeen Inspired comes a few weeks after it was announced that there will be a Euro 2024 fan zone in the Granite City.

Fan park brand 4TheFans revealed earlier this month that a fan zone will be set up at OGV Taproom on Bridge Street.

With capacity for 500 supporters, the site will have anti-glare screens as well as an exclusive bar, food traders, DJs, competitions and giveaways at each match.

Scotland will kick off their Euro 2024 journey when they play Germany in Munich on June 14.