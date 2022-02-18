‘You need a boat’: Fraserburgh streets flooded as drains struggle to deal with Storm Eunice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Fraserburgh have suggested purchasing boats as the town’s streets became submerged underwater during Storm Eunice.

Fraserburgh resident Jen Walker took to social media after she was unable to get back to her home without wading through her flooded street.

Equipped with wellington boots, Ms Walker filmed her journey across the overflowing street as the water tracked well above her ankles.

The video showcases how the drainage system on Witchhill Road is struggling as extreme weather conditions batter the entire UK.

Ms Walker wrote on social media: “I’m not one to post stuff like this but how am I supposed to get to my house when my street is like this. Something really needs to be done.”

Kim Whyte wrote: “Jen you need a boat.”

Mel Thompson added: “What a shame hope your house is ok, needs to be fixed as it happens a lot there.”

Conditions treacherous across north and north-east

While Storm Eunice was projected to be at its most severe in South West England – following the Met Office setting red wind warnings for the first time in nearly 30-years across London.

The north and north-east have been hit by extreme weather conditions for the sixth time over the winter period.

Rocked and reeling from the effects of Storm Arwen, Storm Malik, Storm Corrie and most recently Storm Dudley – the region has once again ground to a halt.

Roads have become impassible as snowstorms blanket the region and reports of power outages have become increasingly common.

ScotRail has cancelled all trains from Aberdeen to Montrose and services from Inverness to Glasgow and Edinburgh are using fewer carriages due to earlier weather disruptions.

Travel disruption is expected til at least midnight and travellers are being asked to check journeys in advance.

CalMac has also suspended a number of ferries between Berneray to Leverburgh, the Oban, Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig route and also Oban, Coll and Tiree.

Aberdeen International Airport has cancelled with a few flights from London with British Airways and Easy Jet no longer running.

Roads teams are working hard with snowploughs and gritters out in force to try and maintain transport links across Grampian.

But major stretches such as the AWPR have had to be closed due to a lorry jackknifing and blocking off routes.

Drivers were trapped on A96