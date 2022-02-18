‘You need a boat’: Fraserburgh streets flooded as drains struggle to deal with Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘You need a boat’: Fraserburgh streets flooded as drains struggle to deal with Storm Eunice

By Daniel Boal
February 18, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 6:00 pm
Residents in Fraserburgh have suggested purchasing boats as the town’s streets became submerged underwater during Storm Eunice.

Fraserburgh resident Jen Walker took to social media after she was unable to get back to her home without wading through her flooded street.

Equipped with wellington boots, Ms Walker filmed her journey across the overflowing street as the water tracked well above her ankles.

I’m not one to post stuff like this but how am I suppose to get to my house when my street is like this. Something really needs to be done.

The video showcases how the drainage system on Witchhill Road is struggling as extreme weather conditions batter the entire UK.

Ms Walker wrote on social media: “I’m not one to post stuff like this but how am I supposed to get to my house when my street is like this. Something really needs to be done.”

Kim Whyte wrote: “Jen you need a boat.”

Mel Thompson added: “What a shame hope your house is ok, needs to be fixed as it happens a lot there.”

Conditions treacherous across north and north-east

While Storm Eunice was projected to be at its most severe in South West England – following the Met Office setting red wind warnings for the first time in nearly 30-years across London.

The north and north-east have been hit by extreme weather conditions for the sixth time over the winter period.

Rocked and reeling from the effects of Storm Arwen, Storm Malik, Storm Corrie and most recently Storm Dudley – the region has once again ground to a halt.

Roads have become impassible as snowstorms blanket the region and reports of power outages have become increasingly common.

Storm Eunice also brought snow to the north-east. Photo: Derek Ironside/Newsline

ScotRail has cancelled all trains from Aberdeen to Montrose and services from Inverness to Glasgow and Edinburgh are using fewer carriages due to earlier weather disruptions.

Travel disruption is expected til at least midnight and travellers are being asked to check journeys in advance.

CalMac has also suspended a number of ferries between Berneray to Leverburgh, the Oban, Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig route and also Oban, Coll and Tiree.

Aberdeen International Airport has cancelled with a few flights from London with British Airways and Easy Jet no longer running.

Roads teams are working hard with snowploughs and gritters out in force to try and maintain transport links across Grampian.

But major stretches such as the AWPR have had to be closed due to a lorry jackknifing and blocking off routes. 

Drivers were trapped on A96

Storm Eunice: Drivers trapped for three hours in heavy snow on the A96

 

