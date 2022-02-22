Aberdeenshire care at home service inspection report highlights ‘exceptional quality’ of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire care at home service inspection report highlights ‘exceptional quality’ of staff

By Lauren Robertson
February 22, 2022, 7:12 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 7:54 pm
The Hospital At Home initiative has prevented hundreds of people from requiring admission to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has received a positive inspection report.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s care at home service has received a positive report following an inspection in January.

The report said that users of the service found staff to be highly responsive, reliable and provided many opportunities to adjust their support plans when needed.

When it came to an overall evaluation, the service received a five out of six score for how well it supports people’s wellbeing.

They also received a four out of six for their care and support during the pandemic.

These results came from an inspection of the service itself as well as feedback from people using the service, their representatives and staff.

A representative of someone using the service is quoted in the report as saying: “We wouldn’t manage without this service, it’s very good and all the staff are very nice.”

‘Our communities remain at the heart of everything we do’

The service aims to improve their users’ level of independence by providing care in the comfort of their own homes.

It provides four key areas of care; critical/complex, rehabilitation/enablement, end of life and rural.

The Care Inspectorate has adapted in the last year to not only look at the service as a whole, but also to look at its response to the pandemic.

Chairwoman of the Integration Joint Board, Rhona Atkinson, said: “We are delighted to see our central teams recognised for their hard work in the Care Inspectorate’s recent inspection report.

“Our communities remain at the heart of everything we do, and despite the challenges Covid-19 presented, we have not wavered in our commitment to providing high quality care and support to those who need it.”

‘Dedicated and hardworking teams’

Inspectors looked at how staff felt working for the service and found they were content with the level of support they receive from senior management.

One staff member quoted in the report said: “We get good support from our managers, who we can contact at any time if we are worried about anything.”

Tracey Loakes, home care manager for Central Aberdeenshire, praised the staff following the positive report.

She said: “The results of this inspection highlight the exceptional quality of service our staff has maintained during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our high scores are a testament to the dedicated and hardworking teams who have put in many hours to ensure our service users receive the care they deserve.”

‘Continue to work on improving’

There was only one area for improvement highlighted in the report, which states: “To promote a safe environment for individuals there should be a system in place to regularly refresh and assess staff knowledge and understanding on how to keep people safe from infection.”

This is in reference to some staff members being unsure about correct storage of waste, management of staff uniforms and the Covid-19 screening questions that should always be asked when entering a person’s house.

Vice chairwoman of the Integration Joint Board, Councillor Anne Stirling, said the service will continue to improve based on guidance provided by the inspection.

“Well done to all teams involved in the care at home service who have continued to provide excellent care and support during challenging times,” she said.

“We are pleased to receive positive feedback from service users and staff and will continue to work on improving our services with the guidance provided by the Care Inspectorate.”

