Children’s charity Charlie House takes over new central Aberdeen base

Children’s charity Charlie House has found a new base for its support services in Aberdeen’s west end.

The charity, which is aiming to build a facility to support children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families, has agreed a three-year lease of Balmoral House on Carden Place.

The premises will be used by more than 50 staff and volunteers across the year, helping them to provide the emotional and practical support that has been offered by Charlie House since it was founded in 2011.

Knight Property Group, which is letting the property, has said it will support the charity through its Barrack Charitable Trust.

‘A great place to deliver and grow’

Tracy Johnstone, the founder and chairwoman of Charlie House, said: “Over the next three years, Balmoral House will provide us with a great base to deliver and grow the services of Charlie House, as well as promote the ‘Big Build Appeal’ which has currently reached almost 50% of our £8m target.

“We are very grateful for the continued support we receive from Knight Property Group and The Barrack Charitable Trust to help make this move possible.

“Through the generosity of others, we have been able to develop and grow our projects to support these wonderful children.

“With continued support we hope to be there when families need us most.”

James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group, said: “Balmoral House will provide a perfect base for Charlie House as a hub for the charity’s services, and we are very proud to have such a worthwhile charity as a tenant and also to be able to support the vital services it provides, through the Barrack Charitable Trust.”