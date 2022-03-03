Children’s charity Charlie House takes over new central Aberdeen base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Children’s charity Charlie House takes over new central Aberdeen base

By Craig Munro
March 3, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 4:50 pm
Balmoral House. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Balmoral House. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Children’s charity Charlie House has found a new base for its support services in Aberdeen’s west end.

The charity, which is aiming to build a facility to support children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families, has agreed a three-year lease of Balmoral House on Carden Place.

The premises will be used by more than 50 staff and volunteers across the year, helping them to provide the emotional and practical support that has been offered by Charlie House since it was founded in 2011.

Knight Property Group, which is letting the property, has said it will support the charity through its Barrack Charitable Trust.

‘A great place to deliver and grow’

Tracy Johnstone, the founder and chairwoman of Charlie House, said: “Over the next three years, Balmoral House will provide us with a great base to deliver and grow the services of Charlie House, as well as promote the ‘Big Build Appeal’ which has currently reached almost 50% of our £8m target.

“We are very grateful for the continued support we receive from Knight Property Group and The Barrack Charitable Trust to help make this move possible.

“Through the generosity of others, we have been able to develop and grow our projects to support these wonderful children.

“With continued support we hope to be there when families need us most.”

James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group, said: “Balmoral House will provide a perfect base for Charlie House as a hub for the charity’s services, and we are very proud to have such a worthwhile charity as a tenant and also to be able to support the vital services it provides, through the Barrack Charitable Trust.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal