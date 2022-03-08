Popular annual vintage car and motorcycle rally to return to Crathes after two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular annual vintage car and motorcycle rally will return to Crathes for the first time in over two years.

Entries are already pouring in for the Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally which will take place on Sunday, May 29.

The Banchory-Ternan Rotary Club event has been running for 25 years, with hundreds of pristine classic cars and motorcycles lined up for visitors to admire.

It is one of the club’s main fundraisers and every year members choose local causes to benefit. This year, the club will be raising funds for Clan Cancer Support alongside a number of Deeside charities.

Rotarian and rally secretary Neil Booth commented that the response has been “tremendous”.

He said: “The rally has attracted around 300-350 vintage and classic cars and motorcycles in previous years and this year registrations for more than 150 vehicles have been received in the first few days since applications opened.

“The response has been tremendous and indicates how much exhibitors have been missing the opportunity of showing off their vintage vehicles to the public over the past two years.

“It will be a great day out for all the family and the opportunity to support deserving charities.”

Clan look forward to ‘iconic’ event returning to Deeside

Clan Cancer Support recently opened a new support and wellbeing centre at 16A Bridge Street, Banchory, and is committed to providing local support in the Deeside area for anyone affected by cancer.

Mike Wilson, from Friends of Clan Deeside, said the charity was “delighted” to be chosen as the main beneficiary for this year’s rally.

He said: “We look forward to this iconic event returning to the Deeside calendar and everyone having a fun day out.”

Station Garage is again the main sponsor of the event.

General manager Kenny Cruickshank said: “Station Garage has supported the Crathes Rally every year since it started 25 years ago and we’re delighted to have the opportunity of becoming main sponsor this year in support of such a deserving charity as Clan.”

As well as classic cars and vintage motorcycles, there will also children’s entertainment, music and international food stalls available on the day.

Owners looking to enter their vehicles for the rally should register online or through the club’s Facebook page. Alternatively, entry forms can be obtained from Mr Booth on rally@crathes.com.

A registration fee of £10 per owner applies, and all exhibitors will receive hospitality and a free entry to a prize draw.