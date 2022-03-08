Popular annual vintage car and motorcycle rally to return to Crathes after two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular annual vintage car and motorcycle rally to return to Crathes after two years

By Lauren Taylor
March 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2022, 10:34 am
The popular Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally will return after a two year break.
A popular annual vintage car and motorcycle rally will return to Crathes for the first time in over two years.

Entries are already pouring in for the Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally which will take place on Sunday, May 29.

The Banchory-Ternan Rotary Club event has been running for 25 years, with hundreds of pristine classic cars and motorcycles lined up for visitors to admire.

It is one of the club’s main fundraisers and every year members choose local causes to benefit. This year, the club will be raising funds for Clan Cancer Support alongside a number of Deeside charities.

The rally is one of Banchory Rotary Club’s biggest fundraisers.

Rotarian and rally secretary Neil Booth commented that the response has been “tremendous”.

He said: “The rally has attracted around 300-350 vintage and classic cars and motorcycles in previous years and this year registrations for more than 150 vehicles have been received in the first few days since applications opened.

“The response has been tremendous and indicates how much exhibitors have been missing the opportunity of showing off their vintage vehicles to the public over the past two years.

“It will be a great day out for all the family and the opportunity to support deserving charities.”

Clan look forward to ‘iconic’ event returning to Deeside

Clan Cancer Support recently opened a new support and wellbeing centre at 16A Bridge Street, Banchory, and is committed to providing local support in the Deeside area for anyone affected by cancer.

Mike Wilson, from Friends of Clan Deeside, said the charity was “delighted” to be chosen as the main beneficiary for this year’s rally.

He said: “We look forward to this iconic event returning to the Deeside calendar and everyone having a fun day out.”

Selection of motorcycles from previous events.

Station Garage is again the main sponsor of the event.

General manager Kenny Cruickshank said: “Station Garage has supported the Crathes Rally every year since it started 25 years ago and we’re delighted to have the opportunity of becoming main sponsor this year in support of such a deserving charity as Clan.”

As well as classic cars and vintage motorcycles, there will also children’s entertainment, music and international food stalls available on the day.

Owners looking to enter their vehicles for the rally should register online or through the club’s Facebook page. Alternatively, entry forms can be obtained from Mr Booth on rally@crathes.com.

A registration fee of £10 per owner applies, and all exhibitors will receive hospitality and a free entry to a prize draw.

