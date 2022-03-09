Broch to boom as plans for 130 new homes approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build 130 new homes in Fraserburgh have been given the go-ahead after being hailed as “very good news” for the town.

Colaren Homes had applied to Aberdeenshire Council for planning permission to build the second phase of its Kirkton Heights development at the south of Boothby Road.

The first phase in the Broch is currently under way and is nearly complete.

The new homes will be a mix of 56 three-bed, 56 four-bed and 18 five-bed properties and it is expected that 130 homes will be constructed in four phases.

Along with the houses, the application includes areas of open space and a 1.46 hectare site for future affordable housing.

The development site itself has been earmarked for 600 homes as well as sites for a new primary school, health centre and cemetery.

Additional sport and healthcare facilities will also be built

Colaren Homes has also agreed to contribute towards sports facilities in Fraserburgh and improvements to healthcare practices.

The application was considered by the Banff and Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday March 8.

Committee chairwoman councillor Doreen Mair said she was “very happy” to see the plan move forward and added: “This is a very good news story for Fraserburgh.

“It shows there’s a vibrant feel to the town and confidence that folk will be improving their living standards and the land for affordable housing is really good news as we need more affordable housing in the town.”

Councillor Brian Topping also welcomed the proposal and said: “It’s a welcome addition and much-needed.

“It’s really great to see the town expanding the way it is with the regeneration.”

The Kirkton Heights development was initially approved by Aberdeenshire Council in 2016 and the first residents moved in to the 120-home first phase the following year.