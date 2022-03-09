Broch to boom as plans for 130 new homes approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Broch to boom as plans for 130 new homes approved

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 9, 2022, 12:22 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 3:19 pm
Another 130 homes approved at the Kirkton Heights housing development in Fraserburgh.
Another 130 homes approved at the Kirkton Heights housing development in Fraserburgh.

Plans to build 130 new homes in Fraserburgh have been given the go-ahead after being hailed as “very good news” for the town.

Colaren Homes had applied to Aberdeenshire Council for planning permission to build the second phase of its Kirkton Heights development at the south of Boothby Road.

The first phase in the Broch is currently under way and is nearly complete.

The new homes will be a mix of 56 three-bed, 56 four-bed and 18 five-bed properties and it is expected that 130 homes will be constructed in four phases.

Along with the houses, the application includes areas of open space and a 1.46 hectare site for future affordable housing.

The development site itself has been earmarked for 600 homes as well as sites for a new primary school, health centre and cemetery.

Additional sport and healthcare facilities will also be built

Colaren Homes has also agreed to contribute towards sports facilities in Fraserburgh and improvements to healthcare practices.

The application was considered by the Banff and Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday March 8.

Committee chairwoman councillor Doreen Mair said she was “very happy” to see the plan move forward and added: “This is a very good news story for Fraserburgh.

“It shows there’s a vibrant feel to the town and confidence that folk will be improving their living standards and the land for affordable housing is really good news as we need more affordable housing in the town.”

Councillor Brian Topping also welcomed the proposal and said: “It’s a welcome addition and much-needed.

“It’s really great to see the town expanding the way it is with the regeneration.”

The Kirkton Heights development was initially approved by Aberdeenshire Council in 2016 and the first residents moved in to the 120-home first phase the following year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal