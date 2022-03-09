NHS Grampian opens staff garden in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to improve wellbeing and mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian has celebrated the opening of a new garden at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary created to offer a tranquil space for staff to relax and reflect.

After four years of relentless efforts, the previously deserted open space at Foresterhill Health Campus has now been transformed into a paradise for all to enjoy.

The ambitious initiative was first launched in 2018 to provide hospital staff with a place where they can take a breath away from their busy roles and recharge.

It followed the success of the Robertson Family Roof Garden located above the accident and emergency department, which was opened to all hospital users in 2015.

Former chaplain Rev James Falconer, who has been one of the driving forces behind both initiatives, hopes the new garden will have a lasting positive impact on staff member’s wellbeing.

He said: “We wanted to find a space for staff where they could really relax, let their hair down, have some food, socialise and get out from behind PPE after wearing it for hours and hours.

“It’s some care for the carers – our way of helping the health and wellbeing of our staff.

“We’re very grateful to the endowment fund and our generous supporters who have made the delivery of the second phase possible. An enormous amount of work has been undertaken to get the garden to this point of opening.

“We encourage all staff to step away from the work environment to enjoy the new green space and fresh air that is all aimed at helping to improve their mental wellbeing.”

‘A way to give back to hospital staff’

The £165,000 project was fully funded from charitable donations – including from patients and bereaved families – with the support of NHS Grampian Endowment Fund.

It’s part of a major roll out of Staff Haven projects across the region led by the healthcare charity, which aim to provide more rest areas and gardens for staff and improve their wellbeing and mental health.

NHS Grampian Endowment Fund chairwoman Lisa Duthie said the new garden is a way to give back to the staff and recognise their work and efforts.

She said: “Staff’s resilience, wellbeing and mental health support is hugely important and the new staff garden project is an example of how the Grampian community kindly supported a project that will benefit hundreds of NHS staff now and in the future.

“The support and the generosity of the donors has really reflected the respect for NHS Grampian.

“We see a lot many families who have been through very challenging circumstance and have lost loved ones to Covid – but are still taking the time to show their gratitude and respect for the staff and the care they have provided.

“It’s a way to give back to staff and show them they are valued.”