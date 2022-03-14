Crowds expected for return of Aboyne Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the most popular Highland Games on the circuit is back for 2022.

The Aboyne Highland Games regularly attract about 10,000 visitors to the village green and inject around £450,000 into the local economy.

Heavyweights, athletes, Highland dancers, fiddlers and pipers will be aiming to impress the crowds – and judges – as they take part in a variety of competitions throughout the day.

Organisers are already looking forward to welcoming people back the family-friendly event after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

Return coincides with 155th anniversary

The games will take place on Saturday, August 6, kick starting the Royal Deeside leg of the circuit.

Alistair Grant, chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of Aboyne Highland Games for 2022. The event means a huge amount to the local community, and we are grateful for all the support they show us.

“This August marks 155 years since crowds gathered on Aboyne Green for the first Aboyne Highland Games, so it will be great to welcome visitors back to the games as that anniversary is marked.”

As well as traditional events like tug o’war, tossing the caber and the shot put, there will be the usual range of athletics and a hill race.

Scottish music will also fill the air, with performances from the massed pipe bands lined up.

There will also be about 80 stalls selling local produce and crafts, fairground rides and Clan Village – which is always a hit with overseas visitors.

Keeping Scottish traditions alive

Although the games were not held over the last two years, organisers moved the solo piping and fiddle competitions online – attracting entries from around the world.

Mr Grant said he was looking forward to “seeing and hearing all the action” back on Aboyne Green and urged people to turn out once more.

“Highland Games help to sustain and encourage interest in the history, heritage, music, dance and sportsmanship of Scotland,” he said. “They offer a training ground for future talent, with opportunities for young pipers, dancers, runners and athletes to hone their skills.

“Helping to preserve these traditions and opportunities is important, whether as a visitor or competitor, and I would encourage people to come along and support Highland Games this season and experience a fantastic day out that all the family can enjoy.”

For tickets, or more information visit www.aboynegames.com