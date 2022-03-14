Crowds expected for return of Aboyne Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crowds expected for return of Aboyne Highland Games

By Shona Gossip
March 14, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 1:51 pm
Deeside's own Craig Sinclair throwing the 28lb weight with ring at Aboyne Highland Games in 2018. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Deeside's own Craig Sinclair throwing the 28lb weight with ring at Aboyne Highland Games in 2018. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

One of the most popular Highland Games on the circuit is back for 2022.

The Aboyne Highland Games regularly attract about 10,000 visitors to the village green and inject around £450,000 into the local economy.

Heavyweights, athletes, Highland dancers, fiddlers and pipers will be aiming to impress the crowds – and judges – as they take part in a variety of competitions throughout the day.

Organisers are already looking forward to welcoming people back the family-friendly event after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

The massed pipe bands are always a hit as they make their way around Aboyne Green. Picture: Colin Rennie

Return coincides with 155th anniversary

The games will take place on Saturday, August 6, kick starting the Royal Deeside leg of the circuit.

Alistair Grant, chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of Aboyne Highland Games for 2022. The event means a huge amount to the local community, and we are grateful for all the support they show us.

This August marks 155 years since crowds gathered on Aboyne Green for the first Aboyne Highland Games, so it will be great to welcome visitors back to the games as that anniversary is marked.”

As well as traditional events like tug o’war, tossing the caber and the shot put, there will be the usual range of athletics and a hill race.

Scottish music will also fill the air, with performances from the massed pipe bands lined up.

There will also be about 80 stalls selling local produce and crafts, fairground rides and Clan Village – which is always a hit with overseas visitors.

The Cornhill Tug o War team are a familiar sight at the games. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Keeping Scottish traditions alive

Although the games were not held over the last two years, organisers moved the solo piping and fiddle competitions online – attracting entries from around the world.

Mr Grant said he was looking forward to “seeing and hearing all the action” back on Aboyne Green and urged people to turn out once more.

“Highland Games help to sustain and encourage interest in the history, heritage, music, dance and sportsmanship of Scotland,” he said. “They offer a training ground for future talent, with opportunities for young pipers, dancers, runners and athletes to hone their skills.

“Helping to preserve these traditions and opportunities is important, whether as a visitor or competitor, and I would encourage people to come along and support Highland Games this season and experience a fantastic day out that all the family can enjoy.”

For tickets, or more information visit www.aboynegames.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal