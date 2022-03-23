Oil and gas workers ‘dismayed’ after charity rejects $1m donation for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oil and gas workers ‘dismayed’ after charity rejects $1m donation for Ukraine

By Lauren Taylor
March 23, 2022, 2:30 pm
A boy holds a toy as he rests in a center for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Workers from a north-east oil and gas firm have been left “shocked and dismayed” after their $1million donation for Ukraine was rejected.

Save the Children refused the donation from Neptune Energy because the charity is “committed to working on climate change issues”.

The North Sea producer instead donated $2m to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Rescue Committee.

Neptune Energy sent a letter, seen by our sister publication Energy Voice, saying the charity had been “short-sighted and extreme” in their refusal of the donation.

The oil and gas firm questioned the decision, adding the charity had been chosen by workers.

The letter claims staff were “shocked, dismayed and left wondering whether their own personal donations will no longer be welcomed by Save the Children”.

It reads: “This decision does not seem to align with the guidance we can identify within your policy documents, seems to have been arrived at without even minimal scrutiny of who Neptune Energy is and what we do, and appears short-sighted in the extreme, given the urgent needs of those your charity is seeking to support.”

The letter slams the decision, explaining that the charity should not decline donations which could make a “material difference” to its stated aim where “every child has a chance of the future they deserve”.

Neptune Energy has among the lowest production emissions in the North Sea. It also recently announced that it would store more emissions than it emits by 2030 using carbon capture technology.

Charity changed policy after children protested ‘threat of climate crisis’

Save the Children said it would consider a donation for its Children’s Emergency Fund because it could be used for a crisis which has little money available.

A spokesman for Save the Children said: “We decided earlier this month that we would stop taking donations as soon as possible from companies whose core business is in fossil fuels.

“The only exception during a transitional period before this policy comes into force would be a large donation to our flexible Children’s Emergency Fund.

“The reason is that this could be used in a crisis for which relatively little money is available, such as in the Horn of Africa.

“We’ve changed our policy following a lead given by children all over the world who have protested about the threat the climate crisis poses to their future.”

The charity’s board includes vice-chairman and PWC partner Richard Winter, which advises oil and gas companies, as well as Anne Fahy who worked for BP for 27 years.

