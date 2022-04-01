Investigation launched after two people assaulted in Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives are appealing for information after a man and woman were assaulted in Huntly.

The incident happened within a property in Nelson Street, at around 10pm on Wednesday, 30 March.

The man and woman, who are both 36, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a male, about 5ft 3in tall and was wearing dark clothing. The suspect fled the area on foot after the Huntly incident.

Detectives are appealing for information after a man and woman were assaulted in Huntly. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 https://t.co/MmzT0YmBfS pic.twitter.com/dKyAXq9996 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 31, 2022

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, of Ellon CID, said: “Thankfully the victims were not seriously injured in this incident but we are appealing for anyone with any information which may help with our enquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3441 of 30 March.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.