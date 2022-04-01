Investigation launched after two people assaulted in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Investigation launched after two people assaulted in Huntly

By James Masson
April 1, 2022, 10:36 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
Police appeal for information on assault that took place in Huntly
Detectives are appealing for information after a man and woman were assaulted in Huntly.

The incident happened within a property in Nelson Street, at around 10pm on Wednesday, 30 March.

The man and woman, who are both 36, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a male, about 5ft 3in tall and was wearing dark clothing. The suspect fled the area on foot after the Huntly incident.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, of Ellon CID, said: “Thankfully the victims were not seriously injured in this incident but we are appealing for anyone with any information which may help with our enquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3441 of 30 March.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

