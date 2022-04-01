Inverness teen Scott Shearer, 17, reported missing after not showing up for friend meet-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness teen Scott Shearer, 17, reported missing after not showing up for friend meet-up

By Denny Andonova
April 1, 2022, 10:36 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
Scott Shearer was reported missing from Inverness on Wednesday.
A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Inverness.

Scott Shearer was last seen at the Co-op on Telford Street on Wednesday.

He was supposed to meet a friend at 5pm and get picked up to be taken back home at 6.45pm the same evening. However, he never showed up.

Police have now launched an appeal for information to trace the boy who has been described as 5ft 8in, of slim build and with short dark hair.

When last seen, Scott was wearing a grey Armani zip-up soft shell type jacket, black Nike joggers and black Vapor max trainers.

Sergeant John Beverly, of Dingwall police station, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace him.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out door to door inquiries and I would appeal to any with any information which could assist us to come forward.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2876 of March 30.”

