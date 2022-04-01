Inverness teen Scott Shearer, 17, reported missing after not showing up for friend meet-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Inverness.

Scott Shearer was last seen at the Co-op on Telford Street on Wednesday.

He was supposed to meet a friend at 5pm and get picked up to be taken back home at 6.45pm the same evening. However, he never showed up.

Police have now launched an appeal for information to trace the boy who has been described as 5ft 8in, of slim build and with short dark hair.

When last seen, Scott was wearing a grey Armani zip-up soft shell type jacket, black Nike joggers and black Vapor max trainers.

Sergeant John Beverly, of Dingwall police station, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace him.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out door to door inquiries and I would appeal to any with any information which could assist us to come forward.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2876 of March 30.”