Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon swimming pool to remain closed for repairs until end of April

By Denny Andonova
April 5, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 4:06 pm
The swimming pool at Ellon Community Campus was closed on February 21. Picture by Kevin Emslie/DCT Media.

Families in Ellon hoping to go for a dip during the holidays will have to go elsewhere – as repairs at the swimming pool will not be finished until the end of April.

The pool, which opened at the new £36 million Ellon Academy Community Campus in 2015, was forced shut on February 21 due to building issues.

Following a recent routine inspection it was established that the support struts for air handling and sprinkler systems required replacing.

The closure was to ensure the safety of all staff and customers, as well as contractors carrying out repairs, with the pool initially expected to reopen within four weeks.

But Aberdeenshire Council has now confirmed the date for reopening has been pushed until the end of April due to delays in securing the necessary materials to fix the issues.

Council ‘very confident’ pool will reopen by end of April

All swimming classes have been cancelled while the repairs take place, but the council has confirmed all who have paid in advance for lessons will be credited for the next available block.

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said: “Recent routine inspections identified that the support struts for air handling and sprinkler systems required replacing.

“Contractors have encountered difficulties in acquiring the correct grade of steel for the pool environment which has led to a short delay in the work.

“We anticipate these will be complete by the end of April and we will, of course, share further information as works progress.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman added: “We are very confident the pool will reopen by end of April. Where parents have paid in advance for lessons affected by the closure period they will, of course, be credited for the next available block.”

