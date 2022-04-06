Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen student accommodation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire broke out in a student accommodation building on Willowbank Road in Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to report a fire just after 2pm.

Two appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze, which appeared to be coming from the top floor of the building.

Fire crews attempted to battle the fire but required additional support from a height vehicle because the fire was primarily on the top floor.

One of the windows on the top floor of the building has been boarded up and there appears to be extensive smoke damage.

It is believed that there have been no injuries sustained due to the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue crew issued a stop message at 3.17 pm, indicating that the fire was under control.

Police assisted with road closures during the incident, while three fire appliances remain at the scene. It is not yet understood what caused the fire.

More to follow.