Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen student accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen student accommodation

By Ross Hempseed
April 6, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 5:49 pm
Fire crews were called to a fire in the top-floor of student accommodation in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Fire crews were called to a fire in the top-floor of student accommodation in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.

A fire broke out in a student accommodation building on Willowbank Road in Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to report a fire just after 2pm.

Two appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze, which appeared to be coming from the top floor of the building.

Fire crews attempted to battle the fire but required additional support from a height vehicle because the fire was primarily on the top floor.

One of the windows on the top floor of the building has been boarded up and there appears to be extensive smoke damage.

It is not yet known what caused the fire. Picture by Chris Sumner.

It is believed that there have been no injuries sustained due to the incident.

Residents were evacuated from the building while crews attended. Picture by Chris Sumner. 

Scottish Fire and Rescue crew issued a stop message at 3.17 pm, indicating that the fire was under control.

Police assisted with road closures during the incident, while three fire appliances remain at the scene. It is not yet understood what caused the fire.

More to follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal