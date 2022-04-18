Is Fordoun the worst place in Aberdeenshire for potholes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Is Fordoun the worst place in Aberdeenshire for potholes?

By Kieran Beattie
April 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Fordoun resident Alex Wasinowicz is concerned about potholes on his street and around the village of Fordoun. Photograph by Kath Flannery.
Residents of an Aberdeenshire village plagued by potholes have raised concerns about smaller communities being overlooked by the council’s roads service.

The village of Fordoun in the Mearns might not be the region’s biggest settlement, but it is a tightly-knit community and busy with traffic going to and from areas like Auchenblae.

However, its roads are currently in a sorry state of repair.

When we asked our readers to send us where they think the worst potholes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are ahead of May’s council elections, Fordoun resident Alex Wasinowicz got in touch to invite the Press and Journal to see for ourselves how bad the problem is in the village.

Some of the village’s worst potholes are at the bottom of the road that leads into the village from the dual carriageway and crosses the railway.

We found extensive road defects along Station Road, Redhall Place, and Toch-Hill road.

Potholes on Redhall Place in Fordoun, photographed by Kath Flannery.

And at the bottom of the road just off the dual carriageway that takes you over the railway and into Fordoun, we saw multiple motorists being forced onto the wrong side of the road to avoid a particularly bad patch of potholes.

Some were so deep they were full of water.

Fears that Fordoun is ‘forgotten about’

Fordoun resident Alex Wasinowicz says he is worried about the impact of potholes on safety in the village.

Alex, who is a teacher, said he is worried about the potential safety issues that Fordoun’s potholes pose to the village’s children.

He said: “I have neighbours who have told me their worries about potholes, especially when it comes to children cycling on their bikes in the holidays.

“The solution is to get them mended as quickly as possible before somebody is seriously hurt, or further damage is done to cars.

Potholes on Station Road in Fordoun. Photograph by Kath Flannery.

“I feel as though we are being a bit forgotten about.

“However, I do have all the confidence that Aberdeenshire Council will carry out the work necessary to safeguard the safety of the public.

“And although they of course can’t deal with all the remote villages, I’m sure Fordoun is in their hearts and minds.”

We spotted vehicles going on to the wrong side of the road in order to avoid these potholes. Photograph by Kath Flannery.

Driver says he has replaced two tyres as a result of Fordoun potholes

William Taylor, Alex’s neighbour said: “Being a motorist who works and lives in the Mearns area, I feel let down.

“We have to put our vehicles through yearly safety checks to ensure they’re roadworthy, so why can’t the roads be worthy of our vehicles?

Another pothole on Station Road, Fordoun. Photograph by Kath Flannery.

“I’ve had to replace two tyres and a shock absorber just to get my vehicle through its MOT, and I think that was caused by the potholes in Fordoun.

“Smaller communities like Fordoun, Auchenblae and Laurencekirk, it’s like we’re kind of a backwater compared to other areas like Stonehaven.”

But pothole hell could soon be coming to an end

After we put the resident’s concerns to Aberdeenshire Council, a spokesman for the local authority told us that the Fordoun community could soon be seeing work done on its roads.

He said: “We can confirm that we are scheduling road repairs at Fordoun, and expect works to take place later this month or early May.

“Details of the associated traffic restrictions will be shared shortly.”

