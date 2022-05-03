Aberdeen FC step in to help Colony Park following vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC step in to help Colony Park following vandalism

By Lottie Hood
May 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 3, 2022, 1:19 pm
Many showed up for Dons Day Out to raise funds for Colony Park FC. Supplied by Aberdeen FC/ Scott Baxter
Many showed up for Dons Day Out to raise funds for Colony Park FC. Supplied by Aberdeen FC/ Scott Baxter

An Aberdeenshire football club targeted by vandals has been given a helping hand by kindhearted Dons fans.

Colony Park FC in Inverurie was left counting the cost after vandals smashed up the advertising boards, concrete steps and left broken glass strewn across the pitches.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the incident.

The club launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of some of the repairs.

And at the weekend, their effort was given a huge boost by Aberdeen FC, which arranged for them to benefit from their Dons Day Out initiative.

 

Colony Park FC groundsman Sandy Robertson surveys the damage caused by vandals last month. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media

‘Says a lot about the strength of community spirit in Inverurie’

The scheme gives non-profit organisations the opportunity to receive cash back from ticket sales for matches at Pittodrie.

As a result of the event, £1,527.60 has been raised for the club’s grounds. This included cashback from tickets as well as an additional donation from the Dons.

Colony Park FC is one of the largest youth football clubs in the north-east, and on Saturday around 170 members, parents and coaches watched the Dons take on Dundee.

Club secretary Craig Sim said: “We were delighted to take part in the Dons Day Out at Pittodrie this Saturday, with around 170 of our players, parents and coaches pleased to cheer on a win for Aberdeen.

“Following recent damage to the pitch and pavilion at Colony Park Inverurie, the funds raised by us taking part in Dons Day Out will allow us to contribute towards the costs associated with repairing the damage.

“Colony Park Juniors, have taken the lead on both the fundraising and undertaking repair work, including some preventative measures which will hopefully avoid in reoccurrence.”

The club grounds at Harlaw Road help to support around 500 players. Photo by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media

‘Great example’ of working together

AFC’s commercial director, Rob Wicks, said: “This is a great example of how our Dons Day Out initiative can bring people together for a day out at the football but also raise funds for important causes in the community like this one.

“Credit must go to Ryan Finnie in our ticketing team for reaching out to Colony Park and suggesting a Dons Day Out to aid with efforts to get the club back on track.

“It says a lot about the strength of community spirit in Inverurie, and also the feeling towards Colony Park, that so many supporters assembled at short notice to attend the match with Dundee and raise funds for their local grassroots club.”

Those looking to raise funds for charities, schools or amateur sports teams through Dons Day Out can email ticketoffice@afc.co.uk or call 01224 63 1903. 

