Aberdeen FC step in to help Colony Park following vandalism

An Aberdeenshire football club targeted by vandals has been given a helping hand by kindhearted Dons fans.

Colony Park FC in Inverurie was left counting the cost after vandals smashed up the advertising boards, concrete steps and left broken glass strewn across the pitches.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the incident.

The club launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of some of the repairs.

And at the weekend, their effort was given a huge boost by Aberdeen FC, which arranged for them to benefit from their Dons Day Out initiative.

‘Says a lot about the strength of community spirit in Inverurie’

The scheme gives non-profit organisations the opportunity to receive cash back from ticket sales for matches at Pittodrie.

As a result of the event, £1,527.60 has been raised for the club’s grounds. This included cashback from tickets as well as an additional donation from the Dons.

Colony Park FC is one of the largest youth football clubs in the north-east, and on Saturday around 170 members, parents and coaches watched the Dons take on Dundee.

Club secretary Craig Sim said: “We were delighted to take part in the Dons Day Out at Pittodrie this Saturday, with around 170 of our players, parents and coaches pleased to cheer on a win for Aberdeen.

“Following recent damage to the pitch and pavilion at Colony Park Inverurie, the funds raised by us taking part in Dons Day Out will allow us to contribute towards the costs associated with repairing the damage.

“Colony Park Juniors, have taken the lead on both the fundraising and undertaking repair work, including some preventative measures which will hopefully avoid in reoccurrence.”

‘Great example’ of working together

AFC’s commercial director, Rob Wicks, said: “This is a great example of how our Dons Day Out initiative can bring people together for a day out at the football but also raise funds for important causes in the community like this one.

“Credit must go to Ryan Finnie in our ticketing team for reaching out to Colony Park and suggesting a Dons Day Out to aid with efforts to get the club back on track.

“It says a lot about the strength of community spirit in Inverurie, and also the feeling towards Colony Park, that so many supporters assembled at short notice to attend the match with Dundee and raise funds for their local grassroots club.”

Those looking to raise funds for charities, schools or amateur sports teams through Dons Day Out can email ticketoffice@afc.co.uk or call 01224 63 1903.