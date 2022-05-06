RGU students raise more than £10,000 for charities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four north-east charities will get a share of £10,000 thanks to some entrepreneurial events management students.

The Robert Gordon University (RGU) students were challenged to organise a series of activities for charity, which ranged from a tea party, game show, food and drink festival and a ceilidh.

In total £10,305.45 was raised.

A Mad Hatters Tea Party was held for Befriend a Child, a spin on the Price is Right game show for Dates-n Mates Aberdeen, and a Food and Drink Fest for Inspire.

A Dashing Dance in the Deen ceilidh was also held for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas.)

Third year student Erin Middlebrook said: “I am thrilled that our fundraising events have been such a success. We’ve learnt so much and it was fantastic to work with the local charities who do such amazing work in the community.

“We started planning the events at the end of semester one and are delighted they’ve been so successful despite the uncertain environment brought on by the pandemic.”

Celebrating 30 years of Chas

Officials from Chas say their contribution has been a “brilliant way” to mark their 30th anniversary.

A spokeswoman said: “Chas is absolutely delighted to have been involved with this module with RGU Events Management students for the first time.

“With it being Chas’s 30th anniversary year, it’s been a brilliant way to celebrate everything we’ve achieved in those 30 years with an audience that we otherwise might not have reached.

“Engaging with the students in a way that motivated them to raise such an amazing amount of money was incredible and we hope that we can be involved again in the future.”

Course leader Rachel Ironside praised the students on their efforts.

“We are delighted that our students have collectively raised an incredible £10,305.45 for their four charities,” she said.

“They hosted over 200 guests and engaged with a multitude of performers, suppliers and wider stakeholders, undoubtedly creating positive economic, social and cultural impacts for the local area.”

Supporting the National Trust for Scotland

A further £2000 was raised by a team of stage three students studying Live Festival Management for The National Trust for Scotland.

They organised a a programme of events including a Quizzing thru Scotland night, a friendly Battle Bingo between RGU and the University of Aberdeen and A Day at the Races fundraising event.