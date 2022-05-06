RGU students raise more than £10,000 for charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU students raise more than £10,000 for charities

By Michelle Henderson
May 6, 2022, 10:31 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 11:50 am
RGU Event Management students with local charities.
RGU Event Management students with local charities.

Four north-east charities will get a share of £10,000 thanks to some entrepreneurial events management students.

The Robert Gordon University (RGU) students were challenged to organise a series of activities for charity, which ranged from a tea party, game show, food and drink festival and a ceilidh.

In total £10,305.45 was raised.

A Mad Hatters Tea Party was held for Befriend a Child, a spin on the Price is Right game show for Dates-n Mates Aberdeen, and a Food and Drink Fest for Inspire.

A Dashing Dance in the Deen ceilidh was also held for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas.)

Third year student Erin Middlebrook said: “I am thrilled that our fundraising events have been such a success. We’ve learnt so much and it was fantastic to work with the local charities who do such amazing work in the community.

“We started planning the events at the end of semester one and are delighted they’ve been so successful despite the uncertain environment brought on by the pandemic.”

Celebrating 30 years of Chas

Officials from Chas say their contribution has been a “brilliant way” to mark their 30th anniversary.

A spokeswoman said: “Chas is absolutely delighted to have been involved with this module with RGU Events Management students for the first time.

“With it being Chas’s 30th anniversary year, it’s been a brilliant way to celebrate everything we’ve achieved in those 30 years with an audience that we otherwise might not have reached.

Pictured from left to right: Erin Middlebrook, Katy Neithercut Aberdeenshire north operations manager for NTS, Eve Davidson and Emma Davidson.

“Engaging with the students in a way that motivated them to raise such an amazing amount of money was incredible and we hope that we can be involved again in the future.”

Course leader Rachel Ironside praised the students on their efforts.

“We are delighted that our students have collectively raised an incredible £10,305.45  for their four charities,” she said.

“They hosted over 200 guests and engaged with a multitude of performers, suppliers and wider stakeholders, undoubtedly creating positive economic, social and cultural impacts for the local area.”

Supporting the National Trust for Scotland

A further £2000 was raised by a team of stage three students studying Live Festival Management for The National Trust for Scotland.

They organised a a programme of events including a Quizzing thru Scotland night, a friendly Battle Bingo between RGU and the University of Aberdeen and A Day at the Races fundraising event.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]