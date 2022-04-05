Students organise food festival, ceilidh and Mad Hatter’s tea party for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Event management students from an Aberdeen university are raising money for four north-east charities.

As part of their course, the fourth years from the Robert Gordon University have been tasked with organising fundraising events.

It is the first time since the pandemic began that students have been able to complete this element of the course, which has previously raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

This year Befriend a Child, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas), Dates-n-Mates Aberdeen and Inspire will benefit.

Course leader Rachel Ironside said: “Robert Gordon University is committed to engaging with local community groups and to fostering relations with the communities around us.

“We hope the students will have a positive impact on the local community across the city as they work with various venues, local stakeholders and charities.”

‘Bringing back a sense of normality’

The students are really delighted at the opportunity to get back to fundraising.

They will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party for Befriend a Child on Sunday April 10 from 2pm-5pm at OGV Podium in Bridge Place.

The group has also organised The Cost is Correct – a spin on the gameshow The Price is Right – for Dates-n-Mates Aberdeen. It will be held on Thursday April 14 at Norwood Hall Hotel from 7pm.

The following night, the group will return to the same venue for a Dashing Dance in the Deen ceilidh for Chas, again from 7pm.

Rounding off the weekend will be a food and drink festival for Inspire on Saturday April 16 from 2pm. Clink’s Food and Drink Fest will be at the OGV Taproom, with team challenges, cocktail demonstrations, games and quizzes, along with plenty of local food to enjoy.

Fourth year and Aberdeen local Brogan Murray said: “It has given us the skills and opportunities to organise in-person events again, bring back a sense of normality and ultimately gives us one final and lasting experience, that we can take away with us in our futures.”

A spokeswoman from Befriend a Child thanked the students for their support, and said it will make a huge difference to the lives of children in the north-east.

She said: “The funds and awareness raised at the event will positively impact the lives of the local children we support and will ultimately enable us to help even more children in need of a befriender or mentor in Aberdeen City and shire.”