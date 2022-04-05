Students organise food festival, ceilidh and Mad Hatter’s tea party for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Students organise food festival, ceilidh and Mad Hatter’s tea party for charity

By Joanna Bremner
April 5, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 2:48 pm
Picture shows: Students of RGU standing in a line on campus.
“Robert Gordon University is committed to engaging with local community groups and to fostering relations with the communities around us," says Rachel Ironside, Course Leader at Robert Gordon University.

Event management students from an Aberdeen university are raising money for four north-east charities.

As part of their course, the fourth years from the Robert Gordon University have been tasked with organising fundraising events.

It is the first time since the pandemic began that students have been able to complete this element of the course, which has previously raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

This year Befriend a Child, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas), Dates-n-Mates Aberdeen and Inspire will benefit.

Course leader Rachel Ironside said: “Robert Gordon University is committed to engaging with local community groups and to fostering relations with the communities around us.

“We hope the students will have a positive impact on the local community across the city as they work with various venues, local stakeholders and charities.”

‘Bringing back a sense of normality’

The students are really delighted at the opportunity to get back to fundraising.

They will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party for Befriend a Child on Sunday April 10 from 2pm-5pm at OGV Podium in Bridge Place.

The group has also organised The Cost is Correct – a spin on the gameshow The Price is Right – for Dates-n-Mates Aberdeen. It will be held on Thursday April 14 at Norwood Hall Hotel from 7pm.

The following night, the group will return to the same venue for a Dashing Dance in the Deen ceilidh for Chas, again from 7pm.

Rounding off the weekend will be a food and drink festival for Inspire on Saturday April 16 from 2pm. Clink’s Food and Drink Fest will be at the OGV Taproom, with team challenges, cocktail demonstrations, games and quizzes, along with plenty of local food to enjoy.

Fourth year and Aberdeen local Brogan Murray said: “It has given us the skills and opportunities to organise in-person events again, bring back a sense of normality and ultimately gives us one final and lasting experience, that we can take away with us in our futures.”

A spokeswoman from Befriend a Child thanked the students for their support, and said it will make a huge difference to the lives of children in the north-east.

She said: “The funds and awareness raised at the event will positively impact the lives of the local children we support and will ultimately enable us to help even more children in need of a befriender or mentor in Aberdeen City and shire.”

