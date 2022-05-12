Events across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands share Event Scotland funding boosts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Events across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands share Event Scotland funding boosts

By Cameron Roy
May 12, 2022, 4:16 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 4:28 pm
Portsoy's annual Traditional Boat Festival received the biggest cash boost across the North East at £20,000. Supplied by Lauren Anderson/ STBF Portsoy.
Live sporting and cultural events across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands have shared Event Scotland funding to support the recovering industry.

Among the local favourites to receive support are the Portsoy Boat Festival, Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair, Stonehaven Folk Festival and the Aberdeen Mela.

A total of 65 live events across Scotland have been awarded £740,000 in combined funding.

The National Events Programme was relaunched January by Event Scotland in an effort to help Scotland’s events industry recover after the pandemic.

Gordon Castle Highland Games has received £6,100 in extra funding. Picture by Sandy McCook.

It supports the development and delivery of live sporting and cultural events that take place outside of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Scottish Government has recently provided extra funding to the programme to allow for community events to apply this time as well.

Events are also now able to apply for funding more often.

This means that more events than ever before have received support through the programme.

See a full list of the events and funding for 2022 across Moray, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Islands below:

  • The Mighty Coe, Highland, March 26-27 2022, £8,500
  • Scottish National Surfing Championships, Highland, April 15-17, £8,000
  • Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair, Moray, May 15, £6,100
  • The 38th Orkney Folk Festival, Orkney Islands, May 26-29,  £17,500
  • The Portsoy Boat Festival, Aberdeenshire, June 17-19, £20,000
  • St Magnus International Festival, Orkney Islands, June 17-24, £11,000
  • Stonehaven Folk Festival, Aberdeenshire, July 8-10, £4,000
  • HebCelt Festival, Outer Hebrides, July 13-16, £15,080
  • Sgeul at Under Canvas, Highland, August 3-7, £9,850
  • The Black Isle Show, Highland, August 3-4, £14,994
  • Aboyne Highland Games, Aberdeenshire, August 6, £17,000

