Events across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands share Event Scotland funding boosts

Live sporting and cultural events across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands have shared Event Scotland funding to support the recovering industry.

Among the local favourites to receive support are the Portsoy Boat Festival, Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair, Stonehaven Folk Festival and the Aberdeen Mela.

A total of 65 live events across Scotland have been awarded £740,000 in combined funding.

The National Events Programme was relaunched January by Event Scotland in an effort to help Scotland’s events industry recover after the pandemic.

It supports the development and delivery of live sporting and cultural events that take place outside of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Scottish Government has recently provided extra funding to the programme to allow for community events to apply this time as well.

Events are also now able to apply for funding more often.

This means that more events than ever before have received support through the programme.

See a full list of the events and funding for 2022 across Moray, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Islands below:

The Mighty Coe, Highland, March 26-27 2022, £8,500

Scottish National Surfing Championships, Highland, April 15-17, £8,000

Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair, Moray, May 15, £6,100

The 38th Orkney Folk Festival, Orkney Islands, May 26-29, £17,500

The Portsoy Boat Festival, Aberdeenshire, June 17-19, £20,000

St Magnus International Festival, Orkney Islands, June 17-24, £11,000

Stonehaven Folk Festival, Aberdeenshire, July 8-10, £4,000

HebCelt Festival, Outer Hebrides, July 13-16, £15,080

Sgeul at Under Canvas, Highland, August 3-7, £9,850

The Black Isle Show, Highland, August 3-4, £14,994

Aboyne Highland Games, Aberdeenshire, August 6, £17,000