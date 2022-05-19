Aberdeenshire Council appoints second female provost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has appointed its new provost.

Independent councillor Judy Whyte will take over the role from Bill Howatson who stood down before the elections.

The appointment was made at the first in-person council meeting of the new session held at Woodhill House.

It came after the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats agreed a coalition deal with independent councillors to run the local authority.

Council leader Mark Findlater put forward councillor Whyte for the role and was seconded by Lib Dem councillor Anne Stirling.

However, a second name was suggested to take on the provost role.

SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie nominated SNP colleague councillor Stephen Smith and was backed by independent councillor Alison Evison.

The matter was put to a vote using Microsoft Teams however due to wi-fi issues in the chamber it was later cancelled with a roll call used instead.

A total of 42 members supported councillor Whyte, 23 voted in favour of councillor Smith while councillor Alan Buchan opted to vote for neither of them.

Second female provost to be selected in Aberdeenshire

Councillor Whyte’s appointment makes her the second female provost of Aberdeenshire.

Conservative councillor Jill Webster served as Aberdeenshire’s provost from May 2012 until June 2015.

After sitting down at the provost’s seat in the chamber councillor Whyte thanked her colleagues for their support.

She paid tribute to former provost Bill Howatson noting it would be hard to follow in his footsteps but added she hoped to “live up to his high standards”.

Councillor Whyte said the role of provost was a “great responsibility but one I won’t take lightly”.

She also took a moment to thank the residents of Aberdeenshire who had taken the time to vote in the elections and added: “You elected us here today and we are here to represent you”.

Ron McKail will act as deputy provost

Councillor Whyte also briefly welcomed the new members to the council and thanked the chamber for her appointment as provost.

Members then re-elected Conservative councillor Ron McKail as deputy provost.

He was nominated by councillor Findlater and seconded by councillor Stirling.

Provost Whyte shook hands with councillor McKail as he took his seat next to her in the chamber and said she looked forward to working with him.

Addressing his fellow members councillor McKail joked that the meeting “feels like being at the Oscars” before adding that he “should thank my agent”.

He added that being appointed deputy provost for another term was “a privilege and an honour” and said he would “endeavour to support the provost as we promote Aberdeenshire”.