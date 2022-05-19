Aberdeenshire Council appoints second female provost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council appoints second female provost

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 19, 2022, 2:12 pm
New provost Judy Whyte and deputy provost Ron McKail at Woodhill House. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 19/05/2022
New provost Judy Whyte and deputy provost Ron McKail at Woodhill House. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 19/05/2022

Aberdeenshire Council has appointed its new provost.

Independent councillor Judy Whyte will take over the role from Bill Howatson who stood down before the elections.

The appointment was made at the first in-person council meeting of the new session held at Woodhill House.

It came after the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats agreed a coalition deal with independent councillors to run the local authority.

Council leader Mark Findlater put forward councillor Whyte for the role and was seconded by Lib Dem councillor Anne Stirling.

However, a second name was suggested to take on the provost role.

SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie nominated SNP colleague councillor Stephen Smith and was backed by independent councillor Alison Evison.

The matter was put to a vote using Microsoft Teams however due to wi-fi issues in the chamber it was later cancelled with a roll call used instead.

A total of 42 members supported councillor Whyte, 23 voted in favour of councillor Smith while councillor Alan Buchan opted to vote for neither of them.

Second female provost to be selected in Aberdeenshire

Councillor Whyte’s appointment makes her the second female provost of Aberdeenshire.

Conservative councillor Jill Webster served as Aberdeenshire’s provost from May 2012 until June 2015.

After sitting down at the provost’s seat in the chamber councillor Whyte thanked her colleagues for their support.

She paid tribute to former provost Bill Howatson noting it would be hard to follow in his footsteps but added she hoped to “live up to his high standards”.

Councillor Whyte said the role of provost was a “great responsibility but one I won’t take lightly”.

She also took a moment to thank the residents of Aberdeenshire who had taken the time to vote in the elections and added: “You elected us here today and we are here to represent you”.

Ron McKail will act as deputy provost

Councillor Whyte also briefly welcomed the new members to the council and thanked the chamber for her appointment as provost.

Members then re-elected Conservative councillor Ron McKail as deputy provost.

He was nominated by councillor Findlater and seconded by councillor Stirling.

Provost Whyte shook hands with councillor McKail as he took his seat next to her in the chamber and said she looked forward to working with him.

Addressing his fellow members councillor McKail joked that the meeting “feels like being at the Oscars” before adding that he “should thank my agent”.

He added that being appointed deputy provost for another term was “a privilege and an honour” and said he would “endeavour to support the provost as we promote Aberdeenshire”.

