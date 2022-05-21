Aberdeen City Council – who is in charge?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council’s newly elected members met earlier this week to decide who would take on the local authority’s most important roles.

The meeting at the city’s Town House on Wednesday saw the majority of councillors return to the chamber for the first time in two years following the pandemic.

So who was selected to run the council? Meet the members who were chosen to take on the top roles of the new administration.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen: Councillor David Cameron

The SNP councillor represents the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward.

He was first elected to the council in 2012.

David moved to Aberdeen from Glasgow with his parents when he was 15 and recently confessed that he “loved” the Granite City and admits he sees himself as an Aberdonian.

He worked within the Aberdeen City Police Special Constabulary for 13 years and joined the Food Standards Agency in 2005.

Mr Cameron first sought election a year after his high profile exit from the board of the FSA.

And he resigned as chairman of the Scottish Food Advisory Committee (SFAC) as accusations of “gross misconduct” – allegedly relating to a female junior employee – were investigated.

Mr Cameron later quit as chairman of NHS Grampian.

Councillor Cameron also set up his own Food Safety Consultancy and Training company after spending 16 years as an academic at the Robert Gordon Institute of Technology – now better known as Robert Gordon University.

The new Lord Provost can expect to take home an annual salary of £34,254.

Depute Provost: Councillor Steve Delaney

The Lib Dem councillor represents the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward.

He was first elected in 2002 and was the chairman of the Liberal Democrat group until 2007.

Before joining the council Steve ran his own computer software business for 15 years.

He also worked as a news editor and product reviewer for national computer magazines.

Councillor Delaney has lived in the ward for over 19 years with his wife Eileen and their son Carter. He also has a grown up family and is a proud grandfather.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader: Alex Nicoll

The SNP councillor represents the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward and is the party’s group leader.

He was one of four councillors unable to attend Wednesday’s in-person meeting as he had tested postive for coronavirus.

Prior to taking on the role of councillor he spent 22 years working at Grampian Police where he held the position of Sergeant.

Councillor Nicoll is married to wife Audrey who is currently the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

He is expected to earn £45,669 a year in his new co-leader role.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader: Ian Yuill

The Lib Dem councillor represents the Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee ward and he has been a local member for over 26 years.

Councillor Yuill has some experience with council leadership as he was previously the Deputy Leader of the council from 2003 to 2007.

He is also currently the leader of the Liberal Democrats group on Aberdeen City Council.

Before he was elected he was a member of Braeside and Mannofield Community Council and was the first chairman of the Airyhall Community Centre.

Ian is a business studies graduate and has worked in the private and third sectors.

At Wednesday’s meeting councillor Yuill was chosen to lead the Strategic Commissioning Committee.

Like his fellow co-leader councillor Yuill will earn £45,669 a year.

Operational Delivery convener: Miranda Radley

The SNP councillor represents the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward and is now the deputy leader of the group.

She joined the council in 2020 following a by-election that was held after Stephen Flynn was elected as an MP.

Before she was elected Miranda was a case worker for Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman.

She is an Aberdeen University graduate and has a degree in politics and international relations.

Councillor Radley and her fellow conveners could each be paid up to £34,254 a year in their new roles.

City Growth and Resources convener: Alex McLellan

The SNP councillor represents the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen ward.

This will be his second term with the council after he was first elected in 2017.

While he was out leafleting for the SNP’s Kevin Stewart in Tillydrone last May he was bitten by a dog and had to visit Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Public Protection convener: Ciarán McRae

The SNP councillor has represented the Northfield and Mastrick North ward since he was elected in 2017.

He is also a driver with the Scottish Ambulance Service and volunteers for the RNLI Aberdeen lifeboat.

Before becoming a councillor Ciarán worked as a Parliamentary assistant and was a lead campaign organiser for Yes Scotland in the Aberdeen area.

Education convener: Martin Greig

The Lib Dem councillor represents the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells ward.

He was first elected to Aberdeen City Council in 2007.

Councillor Greig studied at the University of Glasgow.

He lists law and order, and social issues as his special interests.

Licensing Committee convener: Gill Al-Samarai

The SNP councillor represents the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward.

She was first elected to the council in 2012.

Planning convener: Dell Henrickson

The SNP councillor has represented the George Street and Harbour ward since he was elected in 2017.

Back in 2019 he worked alongside fellow councillor Michael Hutchison to establish a neighbourhood watch scheme in George Street after residents voiced concerns over drug dealing.

He is a former University of Aberdeen and Bridge of Don Academy student.

Away from the council chambers councillor Henrickson enjoys photography, music, theatre and is a fan of Aberdeen Football Club.

Staff Governance convener: Neil Copland

The SNP councillor represents the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill ward.

He has been a local member since he was first elected in 2015.

Pensions convener: John Cooke

The SNP councillor was first elected to represent the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells ward in 2017.

Away from the council he runs his own small business.

He has held other roles throughout the years in the telecoms, pharmaceutical and financial services sectors.

John has an MA in History from Cambridge University and is married to the Press and Journal’s Head of Business Erikka Askeland.

Councillor Cooke is also a sports fan and supports the Scotland rugby and football teams as well as Partick Thistle FC and Manchester United.

Capital Programmes convener: Christian Allard

The SNP councillor has represented the Torry and Ferryhill ward since 2017.

Councillor Allard was born in Dijon, France and moved to Scotland in 1986.

After moving to the north-east he got a job with a seafood exporting company and worked in the fishing industry for over 30 years.

He joined the SNP in 2004 and became the MSP for North East Scotland in 2013, a role he retained until 2016.

Councillor Allard was also elected as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Scotland in 2019 and stayed in the role until January 31 2020 when the UK left the European Union.