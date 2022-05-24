Walking charity urges local ramblers to find hidden gems in Aberdeen and Shetland as part of National Walking Month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walking charity urges local ramblers to find hidden gems in Aberdeen and Shetland as part of National Walking Month

By Ross Hempseed
May 24, 2022, 8:54 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:52 am
Paths for All
Aberdeen beach is a popular destination for walkers in the north-east. Picture: Chris Sumner.

Paths for All is encouraging local ramblers to uncover hidden gems in Aberdeen and Shetland as part of National Walking Month.

The hunt for new places of interest along walking paths across the Granite City is part of a Scotland-wide initiative to urge the public to get out and walk more.

Aberdeen has several walking paths across the city, split between coastal and country routes showcasing peaceful views across Grampian.

These established paths also feature significant landmarks, including Aberdeen Beach, Dunnottar Castle, Bullers of Buchan and Bennachie.

The competition involves ramblers travelling to their favourite route and posting to social media their favourite landmarks at @PathforAll using #ILoveWalking.

It is also being rolled out in Shetland, where ramblers may capture the iconic Shetland ponies grazing in fields along walking routes.

The winner will receive a £500 voucher for Cotswold Outdoor.

It also gives the public a chance to share how walking has helped their social and mental well-being post-pandemic.

Paths for All say the competition will persuade more people that walking can give them “a break from a busy day and a chance to connect with nature”.

Kevin Lafferty, chief executive at Paths for All, said: “National Walking Month exists to celebrate and encourage everyday walking while putting a spotlight on the mental, physical and social benefits it can bring to our daily lives.

‘I love finding new walks and those little hidden gems’

“The competition is a fun and easy way to get involved in the month-long celebration of walking while sharing what brings you joy in your local area.

“As we approach the summer months, and hopefully the better weather, now is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the local scenic path routes we’re blessed within Scotland.”

In addition, Paths for All has been working with influencers to promote National Walking Month, including accessible travel and disability blogger Emma Muldoon.

Ms Muldoon’s channel gives audiences a look at travel through the perspective of a wheelchair user.

Emma Muldoon, SimplyEmma, is one of seven influencers working with Paths for All as part of National Walking Month. Picture: Paths for All.

She said: “For me, I love finding new walks and those little hidden gems that are great to explore and suitable for my wheelchair.

“Getting outdoors and walking in nature is one of the best things we can do for our social, mental and physical health.

“Whether it’s exploring a forest trail with my nephews or a gentle walk in a local park with Allan, I always notice a big difference in the way I feel overall afterwards.”

