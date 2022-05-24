Walking charity urges local ramblers to find hidden gems in Aberdeen and Shetland as part of National Walking Month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paths for All is encouraging local ramblers to uncover hidden gems in Aberdeen and Shetland as part of National Walking Month.

The hunt for new places of interest along walking paths across the Granite City is part of a Scotland-wide initiative to urge the public to get out and walk more.

Aberdeen has several walking paths across the city, split between coastal and country routes showcasing peaceful views across Grampian.

These established paths also feature significant landmarks, including Aberdeen Beach, Dunnottar Castle, Bullers of Buchan and Bennachie.

The competition involves ramblers travelling to their favourite route and posting to social media their favourite landmarks at @PathforAll using #ILoveWalking.

It is also being rolled out in Shetland, where ramblers may capture the iconic Shetland ponies grazing in fields along walking routes.

The winner will receive a £500 voucher for Cotswold Outdoor.

It also gives the public a chance to share how walking has helped their social and mental well-being post-pandemic.

Paths for All say the competition will persuade more people that walking can give them “a break from a busy day and a chance to connect with nature”.

Kevin Lafferty, chief executive at Paths for All, said: “National Walking Month exists to celebrate and encourage everyday walking while putting a spotlight on the mental, physical and social benefits it can bring to our daily lives.

‘I love finding new walks and those little hidden gems’

“The competition is a fun and easy way to get involved in the month-long celebration of walking while sharing what brings you joy in your local area.

“As we approach the summer months, and hopefully the better weather, now is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the local scenic path routes we’re blessed within Scotland.”

In addition, Paths for All has been working with influencers to promote National Walking Month, including accessible travel and disability blogger Emma Muldoon.

Ms Muldoon’s channel gives audiences a look at travel through the perspective of a wheelchair user.

She said: “For me, I love finding new walks and those little hidden gems that are great to explore and suitable for my wheelchair.

“Getting outdoors and walking in nature is one of the best things we can do for our social, mental and physical health.

“Whether it’s exploring a forest trail with my nephews or a gentle walk in a local park with Allan, I always notice a big difference in the way I feel overall afterwards.”