North-east MSP demands extra ScotRail trains to Aberdeen and Dundee after Scotland match

A north-east MSP has written to ScotRail calling for extra trains to Aberdeen after Scotland’s match on Wednesday.

Concerns have been raised that football fans travelling to the north-east after the game will have no way to get home.

ScotRail previously cancelled 700 services due to a lack of drivers and pay disputes.

On Monday, the rail company added 13 services to benefit those attending Scotland’s match against Ukraine, but they are all limited to the central belt.

ScotRail has stressed it is adding additional services to its temporary timetable when circumstances allow.

‘Bias towards the central belt’

MSP Liam Kerr has written to ScotRail managing director, Alex Hynes, and spokesman, Paul McKay, about the “extraordinary omission” of trains travelling north.

He wrote: “I was extremely disappointed to note that there do not seem to be any services laid on which would allow fans from Dundee or further north to Aberdeen to get the train back after the match.

“It is being reported that fans who live north of Stirling will have no way of getting home (by train) on Wednesday night.”

“This seems an extraordinary omission and people in the north-east will be concerned that this is further evidence of a ‘bias’ towards the central belt which they have long suspected.”

Mr Kerr has asked ScotRail to “urgently” reconsider its post-match plans to give north-east fans a way to travel home.

‘Abandoned at the platform’

Scotland fans have been urged to plan their journeys ahead of time and allow extra time for travel as services are expected to be busy.

Extra staff will also be working to assist customers.

THREAD: We're urging Scotland fans to plan ahead for Wednesday's match against Ukraine, with our temporary timetable still in place. We'll be running some extra services to/from Mount Florida, as well as adding more carriages on trains serving Mount Florida & Kings Park. 1/4 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 30, 2022

The Conservative MSP added: “It’s inexcusable that passengers in the north-east are once again being abandoned at the platform in favour of the Central Belt.

“This announcement may well be great for fans who live in areas such as Edinburgh or Stirling but for supporters further north, this just adds to the travel misery which is continually placed upon them.

“ScotRail must now address this ridiculous situation to ensure fans can get home safely following the game on Wednesday.”