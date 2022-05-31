North-east MSP demands extra ScotRail trains to Aberdeen and Dundee after Scotland match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east MSP demands extra ScotRail trains to Aberdeen and Dundee after Scotland match

By Ellie Milne
May 31, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 1:30 pm
MSP Liam Kerr has written to ScotRail about the lack of services. Photo: Kami Thomson
MSP Liam Kerr has written to ScotRail about the lack of services. Photo: Kami Thomson

A north-east MSP has written to ScotRail calling for extra trains to Aberdeen after Scotland’s match on Wednesday.

Concerns have been raised that football fans travelling to the north-east after the game will have no way to get home.

ScotRail previously cancelled 700 services due to a lack of drivers and pay disputes.

On Monday, the rail company added 13 services to benefit those attending Scotland’s match against Ukraine, but they are all limited to the central belt.

ScotRail has stressed it is adding additional services to its temporary timetable when circumstances allow.

‘Bias towards the central belt’

MSP Liam Kerr has written to ScotRail managing director, Alex Hynes, and spokesman, Paul McKay, about the “extraordinary omission” of trains travelling north.

He wrote: “I was extremely disappointed to note that there do not seem to be any services laid on which would allow fans from Dundee or further north to Aberdeen to get the train back after the match.

MSP Liam Kerr sent an email to ScotRail raising his concerns about the lack of services travelling to the north-east.

“It is being reported that fans who live north of Stirling will have no way of getting home (by train) on Wednesday night.”

“This seems an extraordinary omission and people in the north-east will be concerned that this is further evidence of a ‘bias’ towards the central belt which they have long suspected.”

Mr Kerr has asked ScotRail to “urgently” reconsider its post-match plans to give north-east fans a way to travel home.

‘Abandoned at the platform’

Scotland fans have been urged to plan their journeys ahead of time and allow extra time for travel as services are expected to be busy.

Extra staff will also be working to assist customers.

The Conservative MSP added: “It’s inexcusable that passengers in the north-east are once again being abandoned at the platform in favour of the Central Belt.

“This announcement may well be great for fans who live in areas such as Edinburgh or Stirling but for supporters further north, this just adds to the travel misery which is continually placed upon them.

“ScotRail must now address this ridiculous situation to ensure fans can get home safely following the game on Wednesday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal