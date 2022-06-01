Aberdeenshire woman with distinctive wrist tattoo reported missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire woman with a distinctive bracelet tattoo on her wrist has been reported missing.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to trace Ruth Watt, who was last seen on Mackie Avenue in Tarves at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old has links to Ellon and the wider Aberdeenshire area and is believed to be driving a blue Suzuki Ignis with a car registration SV22 WSL.

She has been described as white, 5ft 8in and of slim build with shoulder-length light brown hair. She also has a distinctive cross bracelet tattoo on her left wrist.

When last seen, Ms Watt was wearing black and white chequered trousers and a black fluffy jacket.

Anyone who might have seen her or has any information relevant to the police inquiry is urgent to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 2934 of May 31.