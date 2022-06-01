North-east brewers Brewdog celebrate 15 years of Punk IPA – the beer that started it all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

North-east brewers Brewdog celebrate 15 years of Punk IPA – the beer that started it all

In partnership with Brewdog
June 1, 2022, 9:00 am
brewdog Punk IPA
Punk IPA.

Every good story starts with a beer. Well, it does in Brewdog’s case.

The north-east brewing giant started life in Fraserburgh and has built itself up to be one of Scotland’s biggest food and drink success stories.

On a mission to bring the best beer to the masses, Martin Dickie and James Watt pushed boundaries to introduce something different to the UK brewing market and have paved the way for independent brewers up and down the country.

Punk IPA

But no beer has been as successful as the firm’s first brew, Punk IPA.

Celebrating its 15th birthday this year, Punk has itself become a bit of a revolution. It was the beer that started it all.

The Punk IPA range

Having undergone three different rebrands in its time, it now has its own non-alcoholic version which has proven just as popular as its alcoholic sibling. Available also as gluten-free and double-amplified versions.

It was also one of the first products Brewdog, which is now based in Ellon, showcased at their first Taste of Grampian event, and it is said the food and drink festival is one of the first places anyone could get their hands on it.

Martin remembers launching the beer to consumers back in 2007 like it was yesterday.

He said: “We knew it was a great beer. I guess the issue we had was that we were trying to introduce a beer that didn’t really exist into the UK market.

Martin Dickie and James Watt.
Martin Dickie and James Watt.

“We had the idea before we even had Brewdog.

“We wanted to recreate a small piece of West Coast style IPAs which were big in America in 2007, and very few people had seen or heard of them in the UK and Europe.”

It took a while for beer fans to get stuck into Punk IPA as the beer was very different in comparison to the array of lagers which were popular at the time of its launch. This was due to its full-flavoured hoppy taste.

From hops to beer, Punk IPA has seen quite the transformation.
From hops to beer, Punk IPA has seen quite the transformation.

“A lot of people distinctly disliked the taste because it was something they weren’t expecting from beer.

“I remember being in one of our early bars in Glasgow. There was a little old lady sitting reading her Sunday papers with a pint of Punk IPA. Beer isn’t about a certain demographic, it isn’t a trend or a fad or whatever, it is about people enjoying a bit of time with themselves or friends.”

15-year success

But why has this beer proven such a hit with consumers?

It hasn’t stood still.

The team at Brewdog have continuously adapted the recipe for Punk over the years and have adopted new skills and techniques they have learned to make the beer what it is today.

Punk IPA celebrates its 15th birthday.
Punk IPA celebrates its 15th birthday.

The introduction of new machinery and talent has seen the way it is packaged up change, too, and by introducing new ingredients and flavours, Punk IPA has moved with the times.

Featuring new world hops, bursts of caramel and tropical fruits including grapefruit, pineapple and lychee are complemented by a slight bitterness from this light, golden classic.

“The beauty of Punk is that it’s a pretty simple straight forward expression of incredible hop flavours.

James Watt and Martin Dickie show off the original brewdog Punk IPA
James Watt and Martin Dickie show off the original Punk IPA.

“When it wasn’t dry-hopped it didn’t have such an aromatic fruity aroma. Back then it was more about a hoppy, dry bitterness. The hops we use now add a softer fruit flavour.”

Brewdog has also launched a super-limited 15% ABV version of Punk IPA to celebrate the milestone. The beer sold out a few hours after the launch.

For more on Brewdog…

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal