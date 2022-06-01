Queen’s Birthday Honours: Charity chief executive plans to share his honour with all staff at VSA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Charity chief executive plans to share his honour with all staff at VSA

By Lauren Taylor
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Kenneth Simpson, chief executive of VSA, has been made an MBE. Supplied by VSA.
A Stonehaven man has been recognised for almost two decades of service to people with disabilities across the north-east.

In 2004, he was appointed as the chief executive of Voluntary Services Aberdeen (VSA).

The charity aims to offer care, support, and vital services to vulnerable people in the community.

The 62-year-old was “surprised and delighted” when he found out he was on the Queen’s Honours list.

He also wants to share the honour with his colleagues at VSA after their hard work and dedication over Covid.

“After 40 years in either the public services or the voluntary sector it’s just nice,” he said.

“I feel it’s not just for me but for the whole of VSA and all the work they’ve all done in the last two years which has been absolutely outstanding.

“I’ve been really lucky I’ve got a great team and great staff and it’s a bit like the icing on the cake getting something like this, it’s just so lovely and quite humbling in a way.

“In the third sector, you’re not really in it for anything other than the service you can bring to the community, so it’s really lovely – and as I say I feel it’s for the whole of the VSA.”

‘I look back and think we made a huge impact’

Mr Simpson started his career in health and social work, before moving to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

While at the guide dog charity he helped many people, including a gentleman who had not been able to leave his home in over two years after losing his sight.

Mr Simpson helped with training him so that he would be able to go to the shops by himself and pick up his kids from school.

“Going from not getting out at all, to being able to just go collect his kids from school, go to the shops, get to the pub on his own.

“I think it’s still the highlight I look back on and think we made a huge impact on his life,” he admitted.

Under Mr Simspon’s leadership at VSA they were able to amalgamate several charities to secure the future of the organisation, which is now in its 152nd year.

He said: “It does make you reflect back on your career over time and what you’ve done, the things you’ve done, the people you’ve worked with.

“As I say it’s very exciting and you do feel very humbled by all this, and delighted all at the same time.”

