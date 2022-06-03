Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events: Here’s how to get your pictures in our online galleries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Countless events are due to take place this weekend across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As the historic landmark has drawn closer the Press & Journal and Evening Express have been inundated with requests for our photographers to attend and capture the moment.

We would love to cover them all, to show the very best of our communities, but sadly it just isn’t possible.

However, we still want to show all the colour and celebrations taking place for the Platinum Jubilee across our area.

So, we are creating galleries to showcase the very best of the pictures you send in from your events.

E-mail them to livenews@ajl.co.uk with a brief synopsis of what you had going on and we will share them with everyone else.

We can’t wait to see them!