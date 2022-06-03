Glenbervie pupils’ Jubilee Cafe wows locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenbervie pupils’ Jubilee Cafe wows locals

By Calum Petrie
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Glenbervie Primary School hosted locals at a special Jubilee cafe to celebrate the Platinum celebration.

Pupils from P1 and P2 held a ‘Jubilee Café’ to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style.

Held on school grounds, attendees enjoyed a jubilee-themed social gathering with cakes and a cuppa.

Among an excellent turnout was Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire Alastair Macphie – who praised the initiative.

The event was part of the school’s social enterprise and all aspects of the event were carefully planned and set up by the pupils themselves.

It allowed members of the community to come into the school and meet with friends in a welcoming and affordable environment.

Pupil-run Jubilee Cafe rewarded with ‘excellent turnout’

At the same time, it provided pupils with valuable skills which will prepare them for the world of work. This includes planning, advertising, communication skills, handling money, serving customers and baking.

The Jubilee Cafe was carefully planned and set up by the pupils themselves. They were rewarded with an excellent turnout.

The Aberdeenshire school has been running a successful community café as part of its involvement with the Social Enterprise Academy since 2019.

Previous profits have been donated to Stoney Cares, which provides Christmas lunch for people in Stonehaven who might be on their own.

More recently, profits have been put back into the community café pot to sustain the community’s social wellbeing, and reduce isolation in the village.

Encouraging kids to ‘believe they can make a difference to their communities’

Jenny Glennie is head teacher of Glenbervie School. “It’s been amazing to see the creativity of all the pupils involved in the community café,” she said.

“When Covid hit, they simply adapted and came up with a new solution to bring their café to the community.

“Getting a flavour of what it’s like running a business at an early age makes them both driven and proud of their work.

“A fundamental component of education is encouraging young people to believe that they can make a difference in their communities.”

And Neil McLean, CEO of the Social Enterprise Academy, said: “Glenbervie is an excellent example of how the ingenuity and dedication of pupils can make a successful social enterprise run for years.

“They managed to keep going even during the pandemic, which is a true testament to their hard work and creativity.

“Being able to inspire and guide others to make a difference is essential to our work.

“We know real and sustained positive change requires everyone to get involved. Young people are not only the future – they are changing the world today.”

