Sections of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen will be closed next week

Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen will have sections closed for some of next week.

The roads will be closed while road lining and street furniture installation works take place.

Union Street will be closed from 8am on June 13 to 5pm on June 14, between Broad Street and Market Street.

Market Street will also be closed from Hadden Street to Union Street during the same time period.

However, Union Street will be closed again from 8am on June 14 to 5pm on June 15, between Crown Street and Union Terrace. There will be no right turn from Union Street to Crown Street.

Work begins to reopen Union Street

Work has been underway this week to prepare for the reopening of Union Street.

The Granite Mile has been shut since summer 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week council crews have been on the Aberdeen city centre street blasting away old road markings.

The overhaul will also lead to two new bus gates being introduced at Market Street and Bridge Street to reduce the volume of traffic.

What will happen to buses?

First Bus has announced that buses will be diverted while the road closures are in effect. For a complete list of the diversions please visit the website.

The city council has only recently announced plans to welcome back buses to Union Street after two years of closure.