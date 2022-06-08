Work under way to reopen Union Street after two-year Covid closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work on the long-awaited reopening of Union Street has begun – two years after it was first closed.

The central strip of the Granite Mile from Market Street to Bridge Street was shut to all traffic in summer 2020.

And now, the first sign of the undoing of the long-term, temporary, closure of Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare has been spotted.

Soon, it will reopen to buses, taxis and bikes.

Roads workers have been seen preparing the road surface for use again, burning off old paint and markings.

The overhaul, which will bring two new bus gate cameras at either end of the disputed section, will cost around £10,000.

Work under way to undo two-year Union Street closure

Council chiefs scrambled to close the 1,000ft stretch of road as part of the city’s coronavirus response.

As a temporary emergency health measure, brought about as the city emerged from lockdown, there was little consultation on the move.

For the last two years, critics – including the city’s bus firms – have called for the pedestrianisation to be lifted.

Meanwhile, permanent plans to close the stretch as part of a £150m overhaul of the city centre and beach were being drawn up.

But councillors in February dramatically voted to reopen Union Street to buses and taxis.

When will closure be lifted?

The road is expected to open in that limited capacity in the coming weeks, now that hoardings from the demolition of the former BHS building have been removed.

No date has yet been set though.

Work starting towards that goal comes only a day after the council announced a consultation on its plans.

Disability groups, bus and freight firms, cycling campaigners and emergency services have been asked about the private car-free zone.

The bus gate would only be accessible by coaches and bikes.

Meanwhile, taxis would be allowed into the area through Back Wynd.

Union Street is not the only area in line for an imminent makeover though.

Proposals for a daytime delivery ban in the so-called Belmont Quarter are being brought forward.

If progressed, only pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed on Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street, Gaelic Lane and Back Wynd between 11am and 4.30pm.

That £1.5m work, aimed at encouraging cafe culture in the city centre, is expected to be completed by September.