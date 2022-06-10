Historic Deeside bridge closed to motorised traffic since 2019 to undergo assessment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council is to undertake an independent structural assessment of a historic bridge on the River Dee to help shape its future.

The A-listed two-span cast-iron Park Bridge was built in 1854 by James Abernethy and connects Durris and Drumoak.

It has been significantly impacted by the volume of heavy, modern-day traffic – particularly commercial and agricultural – for which it was not built to withstand.

Closed to motorised traffic since 2019

The crossing, which carries the road between Drumoak and Durris, has been closed to all motorised traffic since February 2019 following growing concerns over the structure’s safety, however it remains open for use by pedestrians and cyclists.

Prior to closure, it was restricted to three-tonne gross vehicle weight based on structural assessment work carried out in 2006.

The new assessment will determine the limiting structural capacity of the bridge deck in a restored condition and provide the basis for determining the most appropriate repair regime and subsequent level of loading which can be safely permitted.

Aberdeenshire Council’s bridges manager, Donald Macpherson said: “We anticipate that this work will take up to two months to procure and up to six months to complete.

“The outcome of these important structural checks will provide the basis for determining the preferred future repair and conservation of this historic bridge.”